After a California Homeowner Put Up a 7.5-Foot Privacy Fence, the Neighbor Aimed Three or Four Cameras at It

A 7.5-foot fence is meant to end the question of who can see into a backyard. For one California homeowner, it did the opposite: the neighbor allegedly answered it with three or four cameras pointed at the fence line, including a homemade solar-powered unit that can move and follow what happens in the yard. The account comes from the homeowner’s own online post, which Yahoo Life carried via the site Backyard Garden Lover on November 5, 2026, and none of it has been independently verified.

The homeowner, who is not named, asked for advice rather than announcing a lawsuit. The question is a common one for gardeners who build a fence for privacy: what can a neighbor legally do with a camera, and what can the person on the other side do about it?

A Fence Built for Privacy

According to the Yahoo Life write-up by Lauren Wellbank, the homeowner put up the fence to get some privacy in the yard. The article’s headline and summary say 7 feet, while the homeowner’s quoted post says 7.5 feet.

In the post, the homeowner wrote that the neighbor “already has three or four cameras pointed at the fence line” where the 7.5-foot fence went up. One of them, the homeowner says, is mounted about 15 feet up on the neighbor’s roof, high enough to see over the top of the boards.

The Homemade Camera on the Fence Line

The newest addition is the one that alarmed the homeowner most. By the homeowner’s description, the neighbor was installing a homemade, solar-powered camera when the homeowner caught him at it. It sits a foot or two above the top of the fence, right against it, and close to the living room windows.

The homeowner also claims the camera moves and tracks their motion while they are in the yard. The article relays these details as the homeowner’s claims and does not include the neighbor’s side.

What Commenters and California Law Point To

Yahoo Life reported that the top-rated reply cited California Civil Code Section 1708.8 and Penal Code Section 647(j). The commenter’s summary was that a device or camera cannot be used to record private activities in areas where people have a reasonable expectation of privacy. Another reader was less legal and more blunt about the neighbor’s choices.

The civil code section is public. California Civil Code 1708.8 covers what the statute calls constructive invasion of privacy. A person can be liable for trying to capture, in a way that is offensive to a reasonable person, an image or sound of someone engaged in a private, personal or family activity, when that could not have been done without a trespass unless a device was used. The text says liability applies whether or not there was a physical trespass. Remedies can include up to three times the damages, civil fines starting at $5,000 and an injunction against further violations.

Whether a camera on a roof or a fence meets that standard depends on what it records and how it is used, and courts look at the facts. A statute’s existence does not decide a particular case.

Backyards, Fences and the Privacy Question

A Homes & Gardens guide to neighbors’ cameras, written by Seraphina Di Mizzurati, says a neighbor may generally install cameras on their own property even if they capture parts of the next yard, as long as they are not intentionally violating a reasonable expectation of privacy. Interior spaces such as a bedroom seen through a window are likely protected, while front doors, driveways and exterior walls visible from the street generally are not. The same guide points to California Penal Code 647(j) as a law that can make recording someone without consent in a private space a crime. A camera’s presence alone is not a violation, it adds, and courts weigh placement, intent and how much the camera intrudes.

Backyards sit in the gray area, and a tall fence is one way a homeowner shows that a space is meant to be private. That is why the roof-mounted camera and the one sitting just above the boards matter to this dispute: by the homeowner’s account, they are placed to see what the fence was built to hide.

Teo Spengler, who writes as “The Gardening Lawyer,” makes a similar point in a Gardening Know How column on neighbors’ cameras: the easier a yard is for neighbors or the public to see, the weaker the privacy claim. She adds that audio is a separate issue, because recording conversations can violate wiretap rules and the camera owner cannot consent on behalf of the people being recorded. California, she notes, requires the consent of all parties.

What Lawyers Suggest Before Escalating

The advice across these sources is consistent and mostly calm. Spengler recommends talking to the neighbor first, since some owners will adjust an angle or turn on privacy masking once they hear a concern. If that fails, she suggests checking local and state rules, along with any HOA covenants, documenting what the camera captures and keeping written communication, and consulting an attorney.

The Homes & Gardens guide lists the same steps and adds a police report for extreme cases, such as a camera zoomed in on windows or audio recorded without consent. It quotes security expert Gene Petrino, a retired SWAT commander, warning against tampering with a neighbor’s camera, because something like pointing a laser at it can create legal trouble for the person doing it.

Nolo’s guide to neighbors and cameras adds self-help options such as planting trees or shrubs or installing lattice, with a warning to check local ordinances first because a fence that is too tall could violate them or count as a “spite fence.” That is relevant to a gardener who has already built high and is thinking about building higher; another homeowner’s fence built after a neighbor’s camera turned toward her garden shows how common the pattern is. Height limits are set locally, so the number on the fence matters. Homes & Gardens also lists garden screening and privacy hedges among the measures homeowners can try.

For this homeowner, the next step is still unclear. The post asked for advice, and the Yahoo Life piece ends by telling readers to check local laws before acting. It says its information is general and not legal advice.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: ParentingPatch – CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons