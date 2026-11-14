Her Neighbor Keeps Driving Over Her Grass, and When She Put Up Cameras He Accused Her of Voyeurism

A strip of grass beside a public alley has turned into a feud between two neighbors, and a set of security cameras added a second fight. A TikTok creator who posts as @seaairugh57 says her neighbor keeps driving over her grass on purpose, and that when she and her husband put up exterior cameras, he accused them of voyeurism, Yahoo Life reported on Oct. 18.

Only her side is on record. The article quotes no statement from the neighbor, and it says property boundaries have not been confirmed. The story is told here as her account, with what the law and neighbor-dispute guides say about cameras and lawn damage alongside it.

What the creator says is happening

In her video description, the creator wrote that she has had issues with this neighbor “for a while” and that he is being disrespectful to her property on purpose, according to Yahoo Life’s write-up by Nat Collazo.

She says the area is a public alley and not a private driveway belonging to either household. She also describes past confrontations that have made it hard for the two households to talk. She says she posted about 18 to 19 minutes of additional context.

Yahoo Life noted that it is hard to tell from the video whether the vehicle is crossing private property or only using the alley. That question decides most of what can be done about it.

The voyeurism accusation

The cameras opened a second front in the same feud. The creator says the neighbor accused her and her husband of voyeurism once they installed exterior security cameras.

Nothing in the Yahoo Life article shows a court, police report or ruling on that accusation. It is her description of what the neighbor said.

Commenters on the video split. Some thought the driving looked deliberate and suggested fences, posts or other barriers. Others said it was only grass and not worth a heated dispute. One commenter warned that railroad ties could be toxic if used as a barrier.

What camera rules generally say

Camera law depends on the state. Nolo’s guide to neighbors’ security cameras says some states allow visual recording on a person’s own property, others allow video but prohibit audio, and some penalize all recording. It adds that areas visible from public spaces, such as backyards, are generally considered fair game.

NerdWallet’s guide says cameras are generally legal to use to protect a home, but should not be placed where people can reasonably expect privacy, such as bedrooms and bathrooms. It says that if a camera can see into a neighbor’s property, the owner can change the angle or use a privacy zone feature.

Both guides say they are general information and not legal advice.

How neighbor guides handle driving on a lawn

Peter Calabrese of Calabrese Law Associates, a Massachusetts firm, wrote that a written “No Trespass Notice” sent by certified mail or served by a sheriff creates a provable record. His article says trespass arrests generally require that the person was told to leave or that “No Trespassing” signs were clearly visible. It also says owners can seek repair costs for property damage in civil court. It is general information, tied to Massachusetts law, and not legal advice.

House Digest’s guide to a neighbor trespassing in a yard, written by Rachael Green, starts by asking whether any damage was done, since a small overstep that causes no harm may not need action. It advises talking to the neighbor politely and assuming the trespass was accidental. If the two sides disagree about the line, the article says to hire a surveyor and then install a permanent marker, with edging or “private property” signs to keep traffic out of planting areas.

Lawn damage from vehicles is a known problem for yards elsewhere. Port Arthur has warned homeowners that parking on the lawn is a code violation that can bring fines of up to $2,000 a day. Another neighbor fight began when a robot mower kept chewing up a pollinator garden.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Bart Everson – CC BY 2.0/Wikimedia Commons