An HOA Security Officer Walked Through a Florida Homeowner's Yard to Photograph the Mesh She Added to Her Fence for Her Dogs

Summer, a Florida homeowner who posts on TikTok as @fiveminutesfromdisney, was watching from a window when a security officer working for her homeowners association got out of his vehicle, crossed her front yard and walked toward the back of the house. He stopped at her fence and started taking pictures of the mesh she had added to it, The Nerd Stash reported on Nov. 8.

He did not knock or identify himself first, she said. Her husband went outside and ordered him off the property, telling him he had no business being there.

Mesh on an iron fence, put up for the dogs

Summer describes her neighborhood as a “strict HOA community.” Vinyl fencing is not allowed there, so her yard has an iron fence. She added mesh to it to keep her dogs away from her neighbor’s dogs, and that mesh is what the officer was photographing.

The Cool Down, in a follow-up story published on Yahoo News on Nov. 12, said the mesh was technically against the association’s rules. The officer told the couple that the HOA had sent him to investigate, and he left with his photos to report back. Neither outlet named the HOA, the security company or the city.

Summer said the officer had been by before. The Nerd Stash reported that she had already noticed security driving past and photographing her home, and that she had received an earlier violation for leaving her trash can out too long.

Security officers now deliver the violation notices

What bothered her most was the change in who does the checking. Summer said security officers had started delivering violation notices door to door, a task HOA members used to handle themselves.

She emailed the association’s president with her research on Florida HOA and property law. She said the HOA should have knocked, identified itself and told the family it would be inspecting, and that it is “probably illegal” for someone to walk up to her fence without notice. She plans to take what she found to local police. Neither outlet reported a reply from the HOA.

What Florida law says about HOA fines

Florida’s rules for homeowners associations are written into Chapter 720 of state law, and the fining process has strict steps. Under Section 720.305, an association generally cannot fine more than $100 per violation, and fines for a continuing violation are capped at $1,000 in total unless the community’s governing documents say otherwise. A fine under $1,000 cannot become a lien on the home.

Before any fine, the board must give the owner at least 14 days’ written notice of a hearing. The notice has to describe the violation and what it would take to fix it. The hearing goes before a committee of at least three members who are not officers, directors or employees of the association, and if the owner cures the problem before the hearing, no fine can be imposed.

The same section also bars associations from fining owners for leaving a garbage can at the curb or the end of the driveway within 24 hours before or after collection. That rule came from House Bill 1203, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2024 and which took effect July 1 that year, according to a summary by Cyber Citizens For Justice.

Where the line sits on what an HOA can see

Florida law also limits what associations can regulate based on what can be seen. Under Section 720.3045, an HOA may not restrict owners from installing, displaying or storing items that are not visible from the home’s frontage, an adjacent parcel, an adjacent common area or a community golf course. The law’s examples include artificial turf, vegetable gardens, clotheslines, flags and boats.

A fence that faces neighboring yards is usually visible from at least one adjacent parcel, which is part of why fence materials remain a common HOA issue. The open question in Summer’s case is not the mesh itself but how the association went about documenting it, by sending security to the fence line rather than looking from the street or asking first.

Commenters on her video were stunned, The Nerd Stash reported. One wrote about a $350 fine over a Christmas wreath and said they later won a harassment lawsuit against their own association. For now, Summer’s mesh is still on the fence, and the family is waiting to hear what the HOA does with its photos.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Daderot – CC0/Wikimedia Commons