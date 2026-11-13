Six People From the HOA and Its Landscaping Crew Showed Up at a Homeowner's Door the Morning After a 1-Star Review

The response came at about 10 a.m. the next morning, and it was not a phone call or an email. Six people, a mix of homeowners association representatives and the association’s landscaping crew, stood at the family’s front door and asked for the 1-star Google review to be taken down.

The visit followed roughly two years of complaints about that crew, according to a Cheezburger write-up by Ben Weiss that Yahoo Life republished on Nov. 2. The husband who wrote the review was not home, so his wife answered the door with their 2-year-old.

Two Years of Complaints Behind One Star

The couple had lived in the neighborhood for several years, and the HOA there used a landscaping company to maintain the grounds. The problem, as the husband described it, was the crew’s habit of parking behind the family’s driveway, which left them unable to get in or out.

He said he complained to both the HOA and the landscaping company for about two years without a fix. Then he posted a 1-star Google review of the company. According to the write-up, the review itself read “2 YEARS OF COMPLAINTS TO HOA & COMPANY,” and he called it “just honest feedback.”

The write-up reproduces the husband’s own account along with screenshots. It does not name the HOA, the landscaping company or the neighborhood, and it carries no response from either of them, so the HOA’s side of the story is not part of what has been reported.

Six People on the Front Step

By the husband’s account, the landscaping crew arrived unannounced with HOA representatives the next morning at about 10 a.m. Six people came to the door together, and they asked his wife to remove the review. He said they “bombarded” her while she was at home with their toddler.

He also said the matter “could have just been resolved with a phone call.” He told readers he had received no email from the HOA and no notice from the landscaping company before the group appeared.

Weiss, the Cheezburger writer, offered his own reading rather than reporting from the HOA. He wrote that the association “failed to meet the moment” and that asking for a review to come down is “not exactly a violation of the HOA handbook.” He also described the association as “scrambling to control the narrative.” Those are the writer’s opinions. The write-up does not say that anyone threatened the family, only that the group came to ask. It also does not say whether the review was removed or how the family answered the request.

The write-up sets the timeline side by side: about two years of complaints, then a visit by six people the morning after a public review. It does not say whether the HOA board knew in advance about the trip to the door, or who organized it.

What the FTC and Google Say About Pulling a Review

Two sets of rules bear on reviews like this one, and neither squarely covers a doorstep request. The Federal Trade Commission’s business guidance on the Consumer Review Fairness Act says it is illegal for a company to use a contract provision that bars or restricts a customer’s reviews, imposes a penalty or fee for a review, or requires customers to give up intellectual property rights in the content of their reviews. Enforcement belongs to the FTC and state attorneys general.

The same page lists what a company may still act on: reviews that contain confidential or private information, are libelous or harassing, are unrelated to the company’s products or services, or are “clearly false or misleading.” It cautions that an opinion a company merely disagrees with is unlikely to meet that last standard. The FTC’s broader page on endorsements and reviews adds that the act protects consumers’ ability to share their honest opinions in any forum, including social media.

Nothing in the write-up describes a contract between the couple and the landscaping company, so the Act’s contract rule does not obviously apply to what happened at the door. The guidance concerns what companies put in their terms, not whether neighbors may ask someone in person.

Google’s side is more direct about business conduct. Its policy on prohibited and restricted content says reviews should reflect a genuine experience, bars incentives offered for revising or removing a negative review, and tells business owners not to “discourage or prohibit negative reviews.” The policy also flags conflicts of interest, such as current or former employment or a contractual relationship with the business. It does not mention knocking on a reviewer’s door.

For businesses that object to a review, Google’s help page for owners describes two routes: verify the business and reply publicly under the review, or flag a review believed to break Google’s content policies. Replies appear publicly as coming from the business, the reviewer is notified, and the reviewer may still edit the review afterward. The page does not say owners can remove reviews themselves. Google’s instructions for reporting content explain how a review is flagged and note that the person who wrote a review can edit or delete it from their own contributions page.

Neighbor disputes over services and reviews are a recurring theme here. This site has also reported on a neighbor’s review of a landscaping service and on a HOA landscaping crew and a dangerous tree.

This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: YellowstoneNPS – Public domain/Wikimedia Commons