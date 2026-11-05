Iris Borer Eggs Overwinter on Dead Iris Leaves, and University of Minnesota Extension Says a Cleanup After a Hard Frost Is When to Destroy Them

The brown, flopped-over leaves in the iris bed are carrying next summer’s pest. Iris borer eggs spend the winter on old iris leaves and the debris at the base of the plants, according to University of Minnesota Extension, and the extension’s advice is to remove and destroy that material in fall, after a hard frost. Doing it now kills the eggs before they hatch in spring.

It is one of the few garden pests that can be headed off with a rake and a trash bag.

A Moth That Works on a Yearly Schedule

The iris borer is the caterpillar of a moth, and it has one generation a year. University of Maryland Extension lays out the cycle: adult moths fly at night from August through early October, and females lay eggs at the base of old iris leaves and debris, especially around older plants. The eggs hatch in April or early May.

Tiny larvae then tunnel into the leaves and bore down to the rhizomes by early July, Maryland says, feeding inside before pupating in the soil. University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension notes the young larvae are only about a quarter inch long when they enter the leaves in spring. Jeffrey Hahn and Jody Fetzer, writing for University of Minnesota Extension, describe the full-grown caterpillars as pinkish and about two inches long.

Iowa State’s timeline is a little later in the season: caterpillars feed in the leaves in May or June, move down into the rhizomes by July or early August, pupate in the soil, and emerge as moths in late summer. Either way, by the time the leaves look damaged in summer, the borers are already deep inside.

What the Damage Looks Like

The first sign is in the leaves. The Minnesota authors describe pinprick-sized holes and tan or water-soaked streaks as the caterpillars tunnel toward the rhizome. Iowa State University Extension describes dark, streaked, watery areas or ragged leaf edges.

The real harm is underground. Larvae can hollow out rhizomes, and Iowa State says the borers introduce a foul-smelling soft rot bacterium. Wisconsin explains that soft rot bacteria colonize the feeding areas, and other bacteria then invade the decaying tissue and produce the odor. The Minnesota extension adds that infected rhizomes become slimy, soft and foul-smelling, and that iris scorch and fungal leaf spot can look similar.

Why the Cleanup Happens Now

Because the eggs sit on dead foliage all winter, removing that foliage removes the eggs. The Minnesota extension’s instruction is specific: in fall, after a hard frost, remove and destroy old leaves, stems and nearby debris. That kills eggs and lowers the next year’s risk. Maryland gives the same advice for late fall.

Iowa State’s answer on controlling iris borer says to “remove and destroy dead iris foliage in late fall or early spring,” which removes many of the eggs. It notes that females lay eggs on iris foliage and other nearby plants in late summer or early fall, so its encyclopedia entry says old plant material and debris should come out of the whole iris bed, not just the plants themselves.

The debris shouldn’t go in the compost. Minnesota recommends destroying it by burning or burying, where allowed, and bagging it for the trash is the practical choice in most neighborhoods.

A Cleanup Isn’t a Cure

Fall sanitation reduces borers but rarely ends them. Wisconsin notes that cleanup alone won’t always eliminate the problem, since eggs can also overwinter on other plant debris nearby. Spring follow-up helps.

Maryland suggests checking leaves in spring for mining damage and crushing young larvae between the fingers. For gardeners who use insecticides, Iowa State and Wisconsin both time the first spray to new shoots 4 to 6 inches tall, before larvae tunnel deep. Minnesota lists acephate or spinosad and notes a repeat treatment 10 to 14 days later may be needed. Wisconsin adds that parasitic nematodes applied as soil drenches in June and early July have also worked.

Dealing With Rhizomes That Are Already Hit

Plants with damage this year deserve a look at dividing time. Maryland advises digging up infested plants after flowering, cutting away rotted or damaged parts and destroying any larvae. Iowa State says to discard damaged or infested rhizomes when dividing.

Choosing tougher irises is another option. All irises can be attacked, the Minnesota extension says, but Siberian iris is more tolerant. For gardeners also tidying other perennials this month, the site has covered which perennial stems can be left standing for winter. Iris leaves are the exception worth cutting, bagging and sending off with the trash before the ground freezes.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: Georg Buzin – CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons