UMass Extension Says to Wait Until December, and a Dry 40- to 50-Degree Day, Before Spraying Evergreens With Anti-Desiccant

The anti-desiccant bottle on the garage shelf can stay there a few more weeks. University of Massachusetts Extension says conifers shouldn’t be sprayed until December, once they are fully dormant and have moved water down to their roots, and the spray should go on when the air is about 40 to 50 degrees with no rain on the way. Spraying early, before plants finish hardening off, isn’t what the fact sheet recommends.

The products are meant to slow the moisture loss that browns evergreens in late winter. Timing is most of what makes them work.

What the Spray Is Supposed to Do

Evergreens keep losing water through their needles and leaves all winter, even when the ground is frozen and roots can’t replace it. Nebraska Extension’s winter desiccation guide describes the damage as tissue losing moisture faster than roots can replace it, “often caused by extended periods of extreme winds and cold temperatures.” It lists arborvitae, spruce, white pine, euonymus, juniper, holly, yews and boxwood as desiccation-prone.

Anti-desiccants are a film-forming coating. Tyler Mitten, an ISA board-certified master arborist writing for the Ohio Chapter of the International Society of Arboriculture, explains that the terpene or polymer products form a film on leaves or needles that reduces moisture loss while still allowing photosynthesis.

Why December, and Why 40 to 50 Degrees

The UMass fact sheet, written by Sue Scheufele, Russ Norton and Rick Harper, puts the start in December for conifers, after they are fully dormant and have moved water down to the roots. It calls for temperatures of about 40 to 50 degrees, no rain in the forecast, dry foliage at the time of spraying and enough time afterward for the coating to dry. The whole plant should be covered, including the undersides of leaves.

Nebraska Extension’s ProHort Update sets the first application after plants are fully dormant, “usually after Thanksgiving,” and says to spray only above freezing and allow three to four hours of drying time. It also notes that late winter is when the most severe desiccation injury tends to happen, which is why a single early coat isn’t enough. The product can wear off in as little as five weeks, so Nebraska advises planning on at least two applications.

Mitten’s guidance lines up: apply in late fall or early winter while temperatures are still above 40 degrees and the plants are dry.

Which Evergreens Should Skip It

Not every evergreen is a candidate. UMass lists broadleaf evergreens such as azalea, boxwood, holly and rhododendron, conifers including arborvitae, cedar, cypress, juniper and pine, and tender stems like rose canes and hydrangea as plants that can be treated.

Blue spruce and other waxy, blue conifers should be left alone, UMass says, since they already have a natural coating. Nebraska adds that the spray can wash off that wax and the blue color. It also warns that some product labels list sensitive plants, citing the Vapor Gard label’s advice against use on arborvitae, so the label should be checked before any spraying.

A Spray With Mixed Reviews

Gardeners should go in with modest expectations. The UMass authors describe results as “quite variable,” and say regular use may not be justified. Their advice for anyone unsure is to test on a small part of the plant first.

Nebraska is similarly cautious. Its ProHort Update says scientific literature and extension publications give mixed reviews, making recommendations difficult. Concerns include a possible increase in freeze injury and residue that could interfere with photosynthesis into the growing season.

When the spray is used, coverage matters. This Old House landscape contractor Roger Cook recommends coating both the tops and bottoms of the leaves, telling This Old House to “really soak down the plant.”

What Protects Evergreens Better

Water and wind protection do much of the work. UMass says to water plants well in fall so they go into winter with an adequate supply. Nebraska’s desiccation guide recommends watering soil thoroughly in late fall and through winter whenever temperatures are above 40 degrees, using a soaker hose so water soaks in before the next freeze, along with wood chip mulch kept away from trunks.

Burlap screens between plants and the prevailing wind are the other standby, and the site has covered how Nebraska Extension puts a boxwood windbreak up in November. Together with deep fall watering, a windbreak in November and an anti-desiccant held for a dry December day give evergreens their best shot at coming through to spring green.

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This article was produced with AI assistance and edited for accuracy against the sources linked above.

Image: F. D. Richards from Clinton, MI – CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons