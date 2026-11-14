Lovell’s gypsum plant is busy and hiring. If you’ve got quality or process experience, there are several ways to get your foot in the door with the same core role.

Employer: Georgia-Pacific LLC (a Koch company)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (a Koch company) Location: Lovell, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Quality Department at the Lovell gypsum facility, from raw materials at the mine to finished products. You’ll manage the Quality Management System, coach the team, handle customer complaints with Sales, and make sure the plant stays in line with laws, regulations, and customer quality manuals. Experience with problem-solving, root-cause analysis, and Microsoft Word/Excel is required; SPC, Six Sigma, and quality certifications are a plus.

If this looks close to what you want, don’t wait—pick the site you like best, polish your resume, and apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.