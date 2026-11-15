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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Loveland Right Now
Loveland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to furniture and pet needs. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Free Concrete Landscaping Blocks
Item: Free concrete landscape/retaining wall blocks
Condition: Not specified
Location: Heritage Green, Loveland, OH
Category: Garden
Source: nextdoor.com
Landscape and retaining wall blocks, great for garden borders or small walls. Must take all of the blocks, and it is pickup only.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of Two Dressers - Curb Alert
Item: Set of two dressers
Condition: Not specified (curb alert)
Location: Grailville, Loveland, OH
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Two dressers set out as a curb alert: one red dresser with four drawers and one blue dresser with five drawers. Good for bedroom storage or extra drawers in a guest room or kids’ room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
ExquisiCat Naturals Paper Pellet Litter
Item: ExquisiCat Naturals paper pellet cat litter (partial amount)
Condition: Open, with a decent amount left
Location: Claiborne, Loveland, OH (easy porch pickup near Loveland Intermediate School)
Category: Pet supplies
Source: nextdoor.com
Leftover paper pellet litter from a cat’s surgery recovery. The poster notes it’s worth picking up if you live nearby and already use this type of litter. Easy porch pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Loveland tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and arrange pickup soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.