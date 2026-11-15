Loveland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from garden supplies to furniture and pet needs. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Free concrete landscape/retaining wall blocks

Condition: Not specified

Location: Heritage Green, Loveland, OH

Category: Garden

Source: nextdoor.com

Landscape and retaining wall blocks, great for garden borders or small walls. Must take all of the blocks, and it is pickup only.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of two dressers

Condition: Not specified (curb alert)

Location: Grailville, Loveland, OH

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Two dressers set out as a curb alert: one red dresser with four drawers and one blue dresser with five drawers. Good for bedroom storage or extra drawers in a guest room or kids’ room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: ExquisiCat Naturals paper pellet cat litter (partial amount)

Condition: Open, with a decent amount left

Location: Claiborne, Loveland, OH (easy porch pickup near Loveland Intermediate School)

Category: Pet supplies

Source: nextdoor.com

Leftover paper pellet litter from a cat’s surgery recovery. The poster notes it’s worth picking up if you live nearby and already use this type of litter. Easy porch pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Loveland tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and arrange pickup soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.