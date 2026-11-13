📅 Fill the Medic toy drive at Loveland Christmas Tree Lighting

On Saturday, Dec 5, 2026, during the Christmas Tree Lighting in downtown Loveland, members of LSFD will be hosting a “Fill the Medic” collection.

They’re gathering items for kids of all ages, up through high school, to be donated back to families in our own community.

If you’re coming to the tree lighting, consider bringing:

New toys or games

Teen-friendly items (books, gift cards, etc.)

Where: Downtown Loveland, Ohio 45140 (at the Christmas Tree Lighting / Fill the Medic area)

It’s a simple way to spread some extra cheer while you enjoy the holiday event.