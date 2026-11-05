🔧 Loveland, OH Hiring Now: Multiple Cleaning & Household Roles

Loveland has a few solid options right now if you like keeping spaces clean and organized. These roles are hands-on, steady, and great if you enjoy seeing the results of your work right away.

Employer: Caring Place Healthcare Group – Lodge Nursing & Rehab

Caring Place Healthcare Group – Lodge Nursing & Rehab Location: Loveland, OH

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Type: Full-time

This role keeps resident rooms and common areas clean and safe in a nursing and rehab setting. You’ll handle daily cleaning, disinfecting, trash, laundry, and help keep a calm, caring environment for residents.

Employer: Caring Place Healthcare Group – Lodge Nursing & Rehab

Caring Place Healthcare Group – Lodge Nursing & Rehab Location: Loveland, OH

Salary: $15–$19/hour

Type: Part-time

Same core work as the full-time role—cleaning rooms, bathrooms, and shared spaces, plus some laundry and restocking—but with a part-time schedule. Good fit if you want steady hours without a full 40-hour week.

Employer: Rise N Thrive (supporting a local family)

(supporting a local family) Location: Loveland, OH

Salary: $16–$23/hour

Type: Part-time, 1099 contractor

Work about 35 hours/week across Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, with most of your time on cooking, deep cleaning, laundry, and organizing. You’ll also help three pre-teens stay on track with routines and homework; must have a car, driver’s license, and be okay working as an independent contractor.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.