Looking for a calm, loving cat to share your home or property in Loveland, CO? These sweet kitties at NOCO Humane Larimer Campus are hoping for a second chance with patient, kind adopters.

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

Fun Bobby is a loving, playful kitty who enjoys making biscuits and exploring. She can be fearful and easily overstimulated, so she needs a home without kids under 12 and with people who understand cat body language and will give her space when she needs it. Once she feels safe, she’s ready to be your best friend.

👉 Meet FUN BOBBY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

Josephine is a sweet but shy senior girl who would love a quiet home without young kids. She’s independent and may take some time to warm up, but once she feels comfortable, she shows her loving side. She’s perfect for someone who enjoys a calm, gentle companion.

👉 Meet JOSEPHINE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

Rebel is an adorable little kitten who may be shy at first, but he warms up and wants to be your best friend. He’ll do well with someone who can give him time, gentle handling, and playtime as he gains confidence.

👉 Meet REBEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

Orchid is a sweet but shy kitten who needs a patient home to help her come out of her shell. She’s nervous at first, but once she knows you, she’s a very sweet girl. Because of her shyness, she needs a home without kids under 6 years old.

👉 Meet ORCHID and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

Hydrangea is another sweet, shy kitten looking for a patient, understanding family. Like Orchid, she’s nervous with new people and places, so she also needs a home without kids under 6 years old. With time and kindness, she’ll blossom.

👉 Meet HYDRANGEA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Type: Working cat (barn/outdoor home)

(barn/outdoor home) Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

Hazel is a working cat who has lived outdoors her whole life. She’s best suited for a barn, storage shed, or other safe outdoor building where she can continue her outdoor lifestyle. You may not see her much once she settles in, but she’ll be working behind the scenes helping with rodent control.

The shelter notes that their working cats come altered, up to date on vaccines, and microchipped.

👉 Meet HAZEL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Loveland, CO, please consider visiting NOCO Humane Larimer Campus or calling (970) 226-3647 to learn more about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.