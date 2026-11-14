Loveland’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on work or helping customers find the right gear. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.55 – $21.30/hour

Work in one of the most popular departments at Sprouts, handling fresh meat and seafood, helping customers with questions and special orders, and keeping everything clean and safe. Comes with DailyPay access, store discount, vacation and sick time, 401(k) with match, and room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $22.00/hour

Lead the front of the store, support the manager, and make sure customers get great service in a busy auto parts shop. Good fit if you like cars, want leadership duties (opening/closing, supervising), and want benefits like PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, health insurance, and tuition help.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.