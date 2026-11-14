Looking for a four‑legged friend in Loveland, CO? These adoptable dogs at NOCO Humane Larimer Campus are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix

Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young • Gender: Male

Young • Male Color: White with black

White with black Personality: Very nervous at first, but sweet once he warms up

Very nervous at first, but Good with: Does well meeting other dogs

Does well meeting other dogs Other notes: Leash trained ; needs a home without small kids so he can feel safe and relax

; needs a so he can feel safe and relax Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Dundee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer

Boxer Age: Adult • Gender: Female

Adult • Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Personality: Wonderful girl who enjoys walks, treats, and time with her people

Wonderful girl who enjoys walks, treats, and time with her people Good with: Has a good history with kids, cats, and other dogs ; a bit nervous with new dogs at first

Has a ; a bit nervous with new dogs at first Other notes: Would like to meet any potential dog siblings before adoption

Would like to before adoption Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cardigan Welsh Corgi / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Cardigan Welsh Corgi / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young • Gender: Male

Young • Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Personality: Super sweet and playful , loves to run and play with toys

, loves to run and play with toys Good with: Dog friends who can match his energy ; can be a bit pushy in play

Dog friends who can ; can be a bit pushy in play Other notes: Should meet any doggy siblings first to be sure it’s a good match

Should first to be sure it’s a good match Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Zazzle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult • Gender: Male

Adult • Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Fun, energetic, loves long walks, exploring, and toys

Fun, energetic, loves long walks, exploring, and toys Good with: May enjoy living with another social pup

May enjoy living with Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix

German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult • Gender: Female

Adult • Female Color: Black

Black Personality: Sweet and active, enjoys walks and exploring

Sweet and active, enjoys walks and exploring Other notes: Ready to become someone’s best friend

Ready to become Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix Age: Baby • Gender: Male

Baby • Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Personality: Very friendly, high‑energy pup looking for an active home

Very friendly, looking for an active home Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Wally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cane Corso / Labrador Retriever mix

Cane Corso / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young • Gender: Female

Young • Female Color: Black

Black Personality: Wonderful, loving lady who enjoys meeting new friends of all species and snuggling

Wonderful, loving lady who enjoys and snuggling Other notes: Needs a patient family to help her adjust to indoor living; with time and love she can really blossom

Needs a to help her adjust to indoor living; with time and love she can really blossom Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Mama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Young • Gender: Female

Young • Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Personality: Sweet but fearful; needs time and patience to feel safe

Sweet but fearful; needs time and patience to feel safe Good with: Needs a home without children under 8

Needs a Other notes: With the right family , she can grow into a confident little dog

With the , she can grow into a confident little dog Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Contact: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Loveland, CO, consider visiting NOCO Humane Larimer Campus or giving them a call at (970) 226-3647 to meet one of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.