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Loveland
🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Loveland
2 days ago
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Loveland, CO? These adoptable dogs at NOCO Humane Larimer Campus are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
DUNDEE
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young • Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Personality: Very nervous at first, but sweet once he warms up
- Good with: Does well meeting other dogs
- Other notes: Leash trained; needs a home without small kids so he can feel safe and relax
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Dundee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
STELLA
- Breed: Boxer
- Age: Adult • Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Personality: Wonderful girl who enjoys walks, treats, and time with her people
- Good with: Has a good history with kids, cats, and other dogs; a bit nervous with new dogs at first
- Other notes: Would like to meet any potential dog siblings before adoption
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ZAZZLE
- Breed: Cardigan Welsh Corgi / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young • Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Personality: Super sweet and playful, loves to run and play with toys
- Good with: Dog friends who can match his energy; can be a bit pushy in play
- Other notes: Should meet any doggy siblings first to be sure it’s a good match
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Zazzle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SMOKEY
- Breed: Husky
- Age: Adult • Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Personality: Fun, energetic, loves long walks, exploring, and toys
- Good with: May enjoy living with another social pup
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Smokey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUNA
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult • Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: Sweet and active, enjoys walks and exploring
- Other notes: Ready to become someone’s best friend
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WALLY
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Dane mix
- Age: Baby • Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Personality: Very friendly, high‑energy pup looking for an active home
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Wally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAMA
- Breed: Cane Corso / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Young • Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Personality: Wonderful, loving lady who enjoys meeting new friends of all species and snuggling
- Other notes: Needs a patient family to help her adjust to indoor living; with time and love she can really blossom
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Mama and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HONEY
- Breed: Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young • Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Personality: Sweet but fearful; needs time and patience to feel safe
- Good with: Needs a home without children under 8
- Other notes: With the right family, she can grow into a confident little dog
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
- Contact: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Loveland, CO, consider visiting NOCO Humane Larimer Campus or giving them a call at (970) 226-3647 to meet one of these dogs. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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