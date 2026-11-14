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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Loveland Right Now
Loveland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from plants to furniture and more. Here’s a quick look at what’s on offer around town.
Free Aloe Vera plants on the curb
Item: Free aloe vera plants
A neighbor has a bunch of aloe vera that they’ve repotted and set out for anyone to take. Great if you want easy-care houseplants or some natural aloe on hand.
- Location: W 29th / N Taft, Loveland, CO (on the curb)
- Condition: Repotted plants, ready to go
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Headboard with Metal Bed Frame
Item: Wooden headboard with metal bed frame
Free bed frame and headboard. The metal frame is adjustable for different bed sizes, but the headboard fits a full-size bed only. Nice option if you’re setting up a guest room or upgrading from a basic frame.
- Location: W 29th / N Taft, Loveland, CO
- Condition: Used; frame is adjustable, headboard sized for full bed
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Women's Shirt/Shorts Workout set
Item: Women’s workout set (shirt and shorts)
Free women’s petite/small workout outfit. Includes a shirt and shorts, described as great for workouts.
- Size: Women’s petite/small
- Location: Enchantment Ridge, Loveland, CO
- Condition: Not specified; offered as a set
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Manga Mania: Chibi and Furry Characters by Christopher Hart
Item: “Manga Mania: Chibi and Furry Characters” book by Christopher Hart
Free how-to-draw book that teaches you how to draw adorable mini-people and cool cat-girls in the Japanese comics style. Nice find for budding artists or manga fans.
- Location: Enchantment Ridge, Loveland, CO
- Condition: Not specified
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Metal Pet Crate with Cushion
Item: Metal pet crates (2) with cushion
Free two metal pet crates. The poster notes that the boxed crate is larger. Listing also mentions a cushion, so at least one crate likely includes it.
- Quantity: 2 crates (one larger, still in box)
- Location: 14th Street, Loveland, CO
- Condition: One appears boxed; others not specified
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Air fryer Metal Mesh Basket
Item: Air fryer rectangular metal mesh basket
Free metal mesh basket for an air fryer. The poster lists the size as 12" long x 10" wide. Handy if you need a replacement basket or an extra for batch cooking.
- Dimensions: 12" (L) x 10" (W)
- Location: Enchantment Ridge, Loveland, CO
- Condition: Not specified
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Loveland tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head to the pickup spot soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.