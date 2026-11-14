Loveland neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from plants to furniture and more. Here’s a quick look at what’s on offer around town.

Item: Free aloe vera plants

A neighbor has a bunch of aloe vera that they’ve repotted and set out for anyone to take. Great if you want easy-care houseplants or some natural aloe on hand.

Location: W 29th / N Taft, Loveland, CO (on the curb)

W 29th / N Taft, Loveland, CO (on the curb) Condition: Repotted plants, ready to go

Repotted plants, ready to go Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden headboard with metal bed frame

Free bed frame and headboard. The metal frame is adjustable for different bed sizes, but the headboard fits a full-size bed only. Nice option if you’re setting up a guest room or upgrading from a basic frame.

Location: W 29th / N Taft, Loveland, CO

W 29th / N Taft, Loveland, CO Condition: Used; frame is adjustable, headboard sized for full bed

Used; frame is adjustable, headboard sized for full bed Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Women’s workout set (shirt and shorts)

Free women’s petite/small workout outfit. Includes a shirt and shorts, described as great for workouts.

Size: Women’s petite/small

Women’s Location: Enchantment Ridge, Loveland, CO

Condition: Not specified; offered as a set

Not specified; offered as a set Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: “Manga Mania: Chibi and Furry Characters” book by Christopher Hart

Free how-to-draw book that teaches you how to draw adorable mini-people and cool cat-girls in the Japanese comics style. Nice find for budding artists or manga fans.

Location: Enchantment Ridge, Loveland, CO

Condition: Not specified

Not specified Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Metal pet crates (2) with cushion

Free two metal pet crates. The poster notes that the boxed crate is larger. Listing also mentions a cushion, so at least one crate likely includes it.

Quantity: 2 crates (one larger, still in box)

2 crates (one larger, still in box) Location: 14th Street, Loveland, CO

Condition: One appears boxed; others not specified

One appears boxed; others not specified Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Air fryer rectangular metal mesh basket

Free metal mesh basket for an air fryer. The poster lists the size as 12" long x 10" wide. Handy if you need a replacement basket or an extra for batch cooking.

Dimensions: 12" (L) x 10" (W)

Location: Enchantment Ridge, Loveland, CO

Condition: Not specified

Not specified Source: nextdoor.com

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Free items in Loveland tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, click through and message the poster or head to the pickup spot soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.