undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Loveland Cats Ready for Adoption at NOCO Humane
Loveland has some very special cats and kittens waiting for homes at NOCO Humane Larimer Campus. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit.
DIDI ROSE
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Personality: Described as a sweet kitty who loves attention and cuddles and is excited to meet her new people.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Didi Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GOLDEN EAGLE CHAI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: A happy, curious kitten who’s ready for a lifetime of adventures and can’t wait to meet you.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Golden Eagle Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MEW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Personality & Needs: A sweet but shy kitten who is nervous and fearful around new people and places. She needs a patient home and no kids under 6 years old. With time and love, she’s expected to grow into a more confident kitty.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Mew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ASPEN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: A sweet kitty who loves attention and cuddles and is eager to find her new home.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GHOST
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: A sweet kitten looking for a home and hoping to meet his new family soon.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MIMI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Personality & Needs: A sweet but fearful girl who needs a quieter home with no children under 12. With the right, understanding family, she’s expected to grow into the confident cat she’s meant to be.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GRACIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: A sweet kitten on the hunt for her forever home and ready to go home with you.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VANESSA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: A sweet, cuddly kitty who loves attention and is looking forward to meeting her new family.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Vanessa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SALEM
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)
- Personality & Needs: A sweet kitty who loves attention and cuddles. She does not like other cats and needs to be your only cat. Best for a home where she can be the center of attention.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AUTUMN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: A sweet, cuddly kitty who loves attention and is excited to find her new home.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SHADOW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: A sweet kitten looking for a home and ready for you to come meet her today.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARIES
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality & Needs: A sweet girl who wants to be “queen of the castle.” She can get overstimulated, so she needs a home with no children under 12. She also prefers to be your one and only pet. She loves attention from her favorite people and enjoys playing with wand toys.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet Aries and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats sounds like a match, please call NOCO Humane Larimer Campus at (970) 226-3647 or visit their website to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.