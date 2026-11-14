Loveland has some very special cats and kittens waiting for homes at NOCO Humane Larimer Campus. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Personality: Described as a sweet kitty who loves attention and cuddles and is excited to meet her new people.

Described as a who and is excited to meet her new people. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Didi Rose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: A happy, curious kitten who’s ready for a lifetime of adventures and can’t wait to meet you.

A who’s and can’t wait to meet you. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Golden Eagle Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Personality & Needs: A sweet but shy kitten who is nervous and fearful around new people and places. She needs a patient home and no kids under 6 years old . With time and love, she’s expected to grow into a more confident kitty.

A who is around new people and places. She needs a and . With time and love, she’s expected to grow into a more confident kitty. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Mew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: A sweet kitty who loves attention and cuddles and is eager to find her new home.

A who and is eager to find her new home. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: A sweet kitten looking for a home and hoping to meet his new family soon.

A looking for a home and hoping to meet his new family soon. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality & Needs: A sweet but fearful girl who needs a quieter home with no children under 12 . With the right, understanding family, she’s expected to grow into the confident cat she’s meant to be.

A who needs a with . With the right, understanding family, she’s expected to grow into the she’s meant to be. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Mimi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: A sweet kitten on the hunt for her forever home and ready to go home with you.

A on the hunt for her and ready to go home with you. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: A sweet, cuddly kitty who loves attention and is looking forward to meeting her new family.

A who and is looking forward to meeting her new family. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Vanessa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Personality & Needs: A sweet kitty who loves attention and cuddles . She does not like other cats and needs to be your only cat . Best for a home where she can be the center of attention.

A who . She and needs to be . Best for a home where she can be the center of attention. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Salem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: A sweet, cuddly kitty who loves attention and is excited to find her new home.

A who and is excited to find her new home. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Autumn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: A sweet kitten looking for a home and ready for you to come meet her today .

A looking for a home and ready for you to . Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Shadow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality & Needs: A sweet girl who wants to be “queen of the castle.” She can get overstimulated , so she needs a home with no children under 12 . She also prefers to be your one and only pet . She loves attention from her favorite people and enjoys playing with wand toys .

A who wants to be She can get , so she needs a home with . She also prefers to be . She from her favorite people and . Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet Aries and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats sounds like a match, please call NOCO Humane Larimer Campus at (970) 226-3647 or visit their website to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.