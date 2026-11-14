Loveland’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially for folks who like building real products, not just slide decks. Here are several solid IT roles with clear pay and growth paths.

Employer: Snail Games USA (Studio Sirens)

Snail Games USA (Studio Sirens) Location: Loveland, CO (hybrid, 4 days/week onsite preferred ; remote in select states possible)

(hybrid, ; remote in select states possible) Salary: $116,000 – $142,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work on ARK: Survival of the Fittest using Unreal Engine 4/5 Blueprints, UMG, and multiplayer systems. Great fit if you have 5+ years game dev experience, love hands-on gameplay implementation, and want strong benefits plus 401(k) with match and a clear work/life balance focus.

Employer: Hach (a Veralto company)

Location: Loveland, CO (on-site 4 days/week , Friday flexible)

(on-site , Friday flexible) Salary: $115,000 – $120,000/year + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time

Help ship high-quality software and firmware for water-quality products that are used worldwide. You’ll build test plans and automation, work in Linux/Git/Agile, and join a large campus with professional onboarding, career coaching, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k)).

Employer: Hach (a Veralto company)

Location: Loveland, CO

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000/year + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time

Perfect if you like firmware, robotics, and bringing hardware to life. You’ll design end-to-end embedded solutions in C++ on Linux/RTOS/bare metal, work in an Agile team, and get a full benefits package with PTO, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to brush up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.