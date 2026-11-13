Loveland’s retail scene is busy and growing, with steady options for both part-time and full-time work. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping customers and staying active on the job.

Employer: Poudre Pet & Feed Supply

Poudre Pet & Feed Supply Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $18.50/hour + benefits (paid vacation, sick leave, store discounts, free pet food, and more)

Help lead a local favorite for pet lovers and become an expert in pet nutrition and care. You’ll coach a team, handle customer issues, and keep the store running smoothly—perfect if you love animals and want a stable, hands-on role.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $16.00 – $18.50/hour

Application Deadline: 2027-01-11 (they may start interviews earlier)

Keep the store clean, safe, and welcoming while helping customers find what they need in this creative retail environment. This role is active and varied—cleaning, stocking, helping at checkout, and supporting online pickup orders.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at least at local minimum wage (exact rate depends on experience and other factors)

Help keep the store easy to shop by stocking shelves, keeping displays tidy, and guiding customers to what they need. This is an active, entry-level role with weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and room to grow.

If something here looks like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.