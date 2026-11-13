Loveland’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from senior care dining to big-name restaurants and hotels. Here are a few solid roles hiring in town.

Employer: Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan Location: 2101 S Garfield Ave, Loveland, CO

2101 S Garfield Ave, Type: Part-time (PRN/as needed), ~20 hrs/week, varied shifts

Pay: $15.25 – $17.50/hour + extra weekend pay

Serve meals and support kitchen operations in a senior care community that’s been around for over 100 years. Good fit if you like meaningful work, want on-the-job training, and need flexible, fill-in hours (especially nights, weekends, and holidays).

Employer: P.F. Chang's

Location: Loveland, CO

Loveland, CO Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $67,000 – $82,000/year (based on experience)

Lead both front and back of house at a busy Pan-Asian restaurant, with monthly and quarterly performance bonuses. Comes with full benefits, paid management training, and growth potential if you’re ready to move up in restaurant leadership.

Employer: La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham

Location: 1450 Cascade Ave, Loveland, CO

1450 Cascade Ave, Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.75 – $18.50/hour

Be the friendly face at the front desk—check guests in, handle reservations, and keep things running smoothly. Hotel experience is required, and you’ll get benefits like health insurance, PTO, and an employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.