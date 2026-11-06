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🐱 Playful Kittens & Gentle Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Loveland
Loveland has some very special cats waiting for homes right now, from tiny kittens to calm seniors. All of these sweethearts are at NOCO Humane Larimer Campus and hoping to meet their new families soon.
TITO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: Described as a "precious fluffy kitten" who needs a forever home that can handle his cuteness.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet TITO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PUGSLEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: Super sweet kitten looking for a home and eager to meet you.
- Special note: One of 100+ cats who recently arrived through large-scale emergency intake cases.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet PUGSLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MARSHMALLOW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Happy and curious kitten, ready for a lifetime of adventures and excited to meet you.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet MARSHMALLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LICORICE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Another happy and curious kitten, also ready for big adventures and a loving home.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet LICORICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
WEDNESDAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: Super sweet kitten who would love to meet you and find a home.
- Special note: One of the 100+ cats from recent emergency intake cases.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet WEDNESDAY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TRUFFLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: A precious fluffy kitten whose cuteness needs a forever home to match.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet TRUFFLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TWILIGHT
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: Another precious fluffy kitten, full of cuteness and ready for a forever home.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet TWILIGHT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TIGGER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: Precious fluffy kitten who needs a home that can handle all his cuteness.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet TIGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TACO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: Another precious fluffy kitten, ready to bring lots of cuteness into your home.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet TACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ENID
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Personality: Super sweet kitten who would love to meet you and find a loving home.
- Special note: One of the 100+ cats who recently arrived through emergency intake.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet ENID and apply to adopt on adoptapet
VELVET
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: Sweet and gentle kitty who likes to explore, nap, and watch the world from the window. Can be scared in new situations and needs a home without kids under 12 so he can warm up at his own pace.
- Ideal home: Quieter home with patient adults or older teens.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet VELVET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HOUDINI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Working Cat)
- Age: Baby (young cat)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality/Needs: Shy, undersocialized "working cat" who has lived outdoors and prefers privacy and freedom. Best suited for a barn, storage shed, or other safe outdoor building, not as an indoor companion cat.
- Great for: Families or farms with a rodent problem who can offer shelter, food, and basic care.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet HOUDINI and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BUSTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: Super sweet and loving older gentleman who enjoys cuddling, exploring, and making friends.
- Ideal home: Someone looking for a calm, affectionate companion.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet BUSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CRIMSON
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Personality: Sweet young cat looking for a home and ready to meet you.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus
Phone: (970) 226-3647
👉 Meet CRIMSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit NOCO Humane Larimer Campus in Loveland or give them a call at (970) 226-3647. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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