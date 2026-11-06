🐱 Playful Kittens & Gentle Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Loveland

Loveland has some very special cats waiting for homes right now, from tiny kittens to calm seniors. All of these sweethearts are at NOCO Humane Larimer Campus and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: Described as a "precious fluffy kitten" who needs a forever home that can handle his cuteness.

Described as a "precious fluffy kitten" who needs a forever home that can handle his cuteness. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet TITO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: Super sweet kitten looking for a home and eager to meet you.

Super sweet kitten looking for a home and eager to meet you. Special note: One of 100+ cats who recently arrived through large-scale emergency intake cases.

One of 100+ cats who recently arrived through large-scale emergency intake cases. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet PUGSLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Happy and curious kitten, ready for a lifetime of adventures and excited to meet you.

Happy and curious kitten, ready for a lifetime of adventures and excited to meet you. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet MARSHMALLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Another happy and curious kitten, also ready for big adventures and a loving home.

Another happy and curious kitten, also ready for big adventures and a loving home. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet LICORICE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: Super sweet kitten who would love to meet you and find a home.

Super sweet kitten who would love to meet you and find a home. Special note: One of the 100+ cats from recent emergency intake cases.

One of the 100+ cats from recent emergency intake cases. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet WEDNESDAY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: A precious fluffy kitten whose cuteness needs a forever home to match.

A precious fluffy kitten whose cuteness needs a forever home to match. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet TRUFFLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: Another precious fluffy kitten, full of cuteness and ready for a forever home.

Another precious fluffy kitten, full of cuteness and ready for a forever home. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet TWILIGHT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: Precious fluffy kitten who needs a home that can handle all his cuteness.

Precious fluffy kitten who needs a home that can handle all his cuteness. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet TIGGER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: Another precious fluffy kitten, ready to bring lots of cuteness into your home.

Another precious fluffy kitten, ready to bring lots of cuteness into your home. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet TACO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Personality: Super sweet kitten who would love to meet you and find a loving home.

Super sweet kitten who would love to meet you and find a loving home. Special note: One of the 100+ cats who recently arrived through emergency intake.

One of the 100+ cats who recently arrived through emergency intake. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet ENID and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Sweet and gentle kitty who likes to explore, nap, and watch the world from the window. Can be scared in new situations and needs a home without kids under 12 so he can warm up at his own pace.

Sweet and gentle kitty who likes to explore, nap, and watch the world from the window. Can be scared in new situations and needs a home so he can warm up at his own pace. Ideal home: Quieter home with patient adults or older teens.

Quieter home with patient adults or older teens. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet VELVET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Working Cat)

Domestic Shorthair (Working Cat) Age: Baby (young cat)

Baby (young cat) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality/Needs: Shy, undersocialized "working cat" who has lived outdoors and prefers privacy and freedom. Best suited for a barn, storage shed, or other safe outdoor building , not as an indoor companion cat.

Shy, undersocialized "working cat" who has lived outdoors and prefers privacy and freedom. Best suited for a , not as an indoor companion cat. Great for: Families or farms with a rodent problem who can offer shelter, food, and basic care.

Families or farms with a rodent problem who can offer shelter, food, and basic care. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet HOUDINI and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Super sweet and loving older gentleman who enjoys cuddling, exploring, and making friends.

Super sweet and loving older gentleman who enjoys cuddling, exploring, and making friends. Ideal home: Someone looking for a calm, affectionate companion.

Someone looking for a calm, affectionate companion. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet BUSTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Personality: Sweet young cat looking for a home and ready to meet you.

Sweet young cat looking for a home and ready to meet you. Shelter: NOCO Humane Larimer Campus

Phone: (970) 226-3647

👉 Meet CRIMSON and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit NOCO Humane Larimer Campus in Loveland or give them a call at (970) 226-3647. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.