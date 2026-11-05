🏥 Loveland, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Roles From $16–$75/hr

Loveland’s healthcare scene is busy right now—hospitals, clinics, and even remote roles are hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level patient care to advanced RN and imaging roles.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time, days (72 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $27.61–$41.41/hour

Facilitate cardiovascular surgeries by setting up the OR, passing instruments, and tracking supplies. Requires Surgical Tech registration, BLS, and 6+ months experience or accredited program completion.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time, days (80 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $42.90–$66.50/hour

Lead and coach ED nursing staff, help manage resources, and support quality and throughput in a fast-paced ER. Requires BSN, CO RN license, ~3 years related clinical experience, and advanced emergency certifications.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: MCR South Medical Office Building, Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time, days (64 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $40.40–$56.56/hour

Perform screening and diagnostic mammograms, assist with interventional breast procedures, and help maintain MQSA compliance. Requires ARRT (R) and (M) (or provisional path) and BLS.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: UCHealth Rangeview Loveland, Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time, days (80 hrs/2 weeks)

Pay: $21.49–$27.94/hour

Room patients, take vitals, collect specimens, and handle front-desk tasks in a primary care clinic. Great entry point with a career ladder, requires CMA/RMA and BLS; no experience required.

(Duplicate MA posting on LinkedIn/Indeed; role listed once.)

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time, travel contract (36 hrs/week, 13 weeks)

Pay: $50/hour + travel package/stipend

Work on a moderate-to-high acuity med-surg/neuro unit with a focus on evidence-based acute care. Requires CO or eNLC RN license, 1+ year recent experience, and BLS.

Employer: Relax The Skin (studio spa)

Relax The Skin (studio spa) Location: Loveland, CO 80537

Type: Contract (1099), 4–25 hrs/week

Pay: $36–$74/hour (30–40% commission) + tips

Provide Swedish, deep tissue, prenatal, sports, and trigger point massage with flexible shifts and free massages as a perk. Must have a CO massage license, liability insurance, and be able to do 3–4 hours of consecutive sessions.

Employer: Northpoint Recovery

Location: Northpoint Colorado (Adult Inpatient), Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time, nights (3x12s, 6pm–6:30am)

Pay: $33–$52/hour + shift differential

Care for adults with substance use and co-occurring disorders—med passes, assessments, and treatment planning in a behavioral health setting. Offers subsidized health insurance, PTO, 401(k) match, and more.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.16–$20/hour

Blend retail and pharmacy support: ring up customers, help in the pharmacy under pharmacist supervision, and handle prescription processing. Good fit if you like customer service and want pharmacy experience; PTCB certification is preferred but not required.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO

Type: PRN, nights

Pay: $19.10–$24.83/hour

Support nurses on the spine unit with vitals, blood glucose checks, intake/output, and daily living tasks. Great for those starting in hospital care; BLS required within 30 days of hire.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO

Type: PRN, flex shift

Pay: $27.61–$41.41/hour

Float in the main OR, prepping rooms, assisting surgeons, and tracking instruments. Requires State Surgical Tech/Assistant registration, BLS, and 6+ months experience or accredited program.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: Medical Center of the Rockies, Loveland, CO

Type: PRN, days

Pay: $38.91–$60.31/hour

Coordinate care across the continuum—utilization management, discharge planning, and patient education to support quality, cost-effective outcomes. Requires CO RN license and 2+ years nursing experience; case management experience preferred.

(Duplicate Care Manager RN posting on Indeed/LinkedIn; role listed once.)

Employer: Actalent (supporting VA Rocky Mountain Network)

Location: Remote, based out of Loveland, CO (must live within 50 miles of an approved VA facility)

Type: Contract, Monday–Friday

Pay: $17.23–$20.97/hour

Fully remote role scheduling appointments, managing referrals, and supporting Veterans via phone and EMR systems. Requires HS diploma, 6+ months customer service, 50+ WPM typing, and basic medical terminology.

Employer: CoreMedical Group

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Travel, full-time (40 hrs/week, 13 weeks)

Estimated Pay: $1,990/week (includes hourly + stipends estimate)

Provide outpatient PT care on a day shift contract with potential extension. Comes with day-1 health benefits, 401(k) match, housing/travel support, and eligibility for CoreMedical’s annual Club CoreMed trip.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time or part-time options

Pay: $70–$75/hour + uncapped incentives

Work at a modern practice with 5–7 patients per day, strong onboarding, and advanced tech like TRIOS 3D scanning and AI tools. Requires an active RDH license and offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, and CE.

Employer: Banner Health

Location: Float between Greeley, Fort Collins, and Banner North Colorado Medical Center – Loveland Campus

Type: Full-time, days (36 hrs/week, 3x12s)

Pay: Estimated $18.38–$27.56/hour + $1,500 hire-on incentive (eligibility required)

Float to three Northern Colorado hospitals as a PCA/CNA, helping with ADLs, vitals, specimen collection, and basic procedures. Requires CNA, BLS, and comfort working across multiple units and sites.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings and career ladders you can move into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.