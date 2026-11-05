🛒 Multiple Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Loveland, CO

Loveland has some solid front-line roles open right now, from big-box retail to niche local brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet (or on the phone), these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00 – $17.30 per hour

Fast-paced cashier role where you’re the friendly face at checkout, helping customers leave on a high note. Comes with flexible schedules, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18/hour plus commission and bonus opportunities

Lead a tanning and wellness studio, coach a small team, and drive sales while keeping the store clean, stocked, and welcoming. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and a 5-week paid manager training program.

Employer: RCI Offroad

Location: Loveland, CO (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed)

Great fit if you love trucks, SUVs, and off-roading. You’ll handle calls, chats, and emails, help with orders and returns, and support a growing aftermarket parts brand. Offers health, dental, vision, HSA, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Mr. Handyman

Location: Loveland, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $23 per hour

Office-based role where you manage inbound/outbound calls, book jobs, and support field technicians. Includes holiday pay, vacation, bonus opportunities, and room to grow if you like a busy, problem-solving kind of day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.