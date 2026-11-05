🤝 Loveland, CO Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Loveland has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact and get paid for it.

Employer: The Support, Inc. Network

The Support, Inc. Network Location: Loveland, CO (in your own home)

(in your own home) Type: Contract

Pay: $18,000–$65,000/year, depending on client’s disability level

Open your home to an adult with developmental disabilities who can’t live on their own and doesn’t want a group setting. You’ll provide a private bedroom, daily care, help with appointments, life skills, and community activities—with paid training, bi-weekly pay, and ongoing support from Support Inc.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (Boys & Girls Clubs of America network)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County (Boys & Girls Clubs of America network) Location: Across Larimer County (includes Loveland; you travel to different Clubs)

(includes Loveland; you travel to different Clubs) Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov 23, 2026 – Jan 8, 2027)

Pay: $18.00/hour

Great fit if you like being silly, active, and around kids. You’ll sub at different Club sites, lead fun programs, help with homework, and keep kids safe before and after school—with paid sick time, 401(k) options, and a very upbeat, youth-focused environment.

Employer: The Support, Inc. Network

Location: Loveland, CO (with travel to program sites)

(with travel to program sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,000–$68,000/year

Leadership role for someone with strong program management experience in developmental disability services. You’ll oversee multiple day programs, mentor managers, handle budgets and compliance, and drive person-centered services that help adults build skills and stay active in the community.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.