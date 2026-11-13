The Pass (Photo by Katherine Mason)

Blending disco, synth-pop, and dance rock, Louisville band The Pass are back at it after a ten year hiatus with a new album called Gold Rush. They just dropped their shiny new single called "Honestly" today! And honestly, it's great! The new song is everything a fan of this band would hope for with great hooks, excellent production, a charming melody, smart lyrics, and the sounds that propelled this band to be a force in the first place. Their songs have been featured on The Vampire Diaries, Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, Jersey Shore, Girls, and 90210.

The album began right before the Covid 19 pandemic, and like so many projects, got shelved for a few more years. The band reached out to producer and musician Craig Pfunder of VHS or Beta who they knew shared a love for electronic sounds and dance floor energy. Together, they were able to incorporate new influences and ideas for this long awaited album.

The Pass is still made up of the original members with Kyle Peters on vocals and guitar, Will Roberts on bass, synth, and sampler, and Neil Lucas on drums, who formed the band in 2010. The new album Gold Rush will be released in 2027. "Honestly" is out now!