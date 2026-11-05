90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville celebrates 50 years on the air

(Ann Gilly / LPM)

November 5, 2026 — 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville will mark 50 years on the air on Dec. 20, 2026. To celebrate, Louisville Public Media (LPM) is presenting a season of events and special programming running through May 2027, including an anniversary membership drive in December.

“WUOL has spent 50 years making classical music free and accessible to everyone in our community, whether you’re a lifelong fan or hearing a symphony for the first time,” said Kenya Young, LPM President and Chief Executive Officer. “It has supported local musicians, brought music education into schools and given Louisville a place to slow down and listen. This anniversary belongs to the community that has kept WUOL on the air, and we’re committed to making sure the next 50 years reach even more listeners.”

WUOL anniversary events and Louisville Public Media features include:



Dec. 2 LPM Holiday Music Trivia at Zanzabar (tickets on sale on November 9 at LPM.org) made possible with support from Kiel Thompson Company

Dec. 14 -18 LPM Membership Drive with special anniversary thank you gifts celebrating the 50th milestone

Dec. 20 (time TBA) rebroadcast of the first hour and a half of WUOL programming

February - May, Sunday night New Lens series at 21c Museum Hotel, special WUOL 50th anniversary season February 7, 2027 featuring pianist Lara Downes March 7, 2027 featuring bassoonist and improviser Joy Guidry April 14, 2027 featuring D-Composed (location TBA) May 16, 2027 featuring harpist Brandee Younger

Anniversary merchandise collection at shop.lpm.org

Five decades of classical music in Louisville

WUOL first took to the airwaves on Dec. 20, 1976, from the University of Louisville campus, with the goal of adding to the cultural and educational enrichment of the community. The station was made possible by gifts from WHAS Inc., the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare, the Bingham family and businesses, and the University of Louisville Foundation. Community support has sustained it ever since.

The first broadcast featured Arturo Toscanini conducting the NBC Symphony in the National Anthem. WUOL launched as Louisville’s second classical station, joining WFPK, which had been airing classical music since 1954. In its early years, WUOL broadcast from 6 a.m. to midnight and mixed in a few hours a day of jazz, Broadway and NPR programming.

In 1986, WUOL became the first local public radio station to broadcast 24 hours a day. In 1993, WFPL, WFPK and WUOL merged under the newly formed Public Radio Partnership (now Louisville Public Media), a 501(c)(3) community licensee. It was the first broadcast entity in the U.S. to operate three radio stations under a single board of directors and professional management team. In 1995, WUOL became the first Louisville-area radio station with an internet presence. In 1996, WFPK switched to the Adult Album Alternative format it plays today, and WUOL became Louisville’s home for classical music. In 1999, all three stations came together under one roof for the first time, at 619 S. Fourth St. in downtown Louisville. In 2015, WUOL hired an education program manager, deepening a commitment to educational enrichment that continues today.

Today, 90.5 WUOL remains Louisville’s only 24/7 classical music station, bringing the beauty of the genre to homes, offices, cars and anywhere listeners are. The station is committed to reversing practices that have excluded marginalized music and artists of color from classical programming, and to bringing the community together through a shared love of classical music.

“50 years of being Louisville’s classical radio station is quite an honor! We’ve been here since 1976 because listeners in Louisville and Southern Indiana want what WUOL provides,” said Daniel Gilliam, LPM Director of Programming and WUOL host. “There is a magic and connection through classical music on the radio that is unique: made by humans for this community. This anniversary is about more than celebrating a milestone, though: it’s about looking ahead and growing this community service for the future.”

WUOL’s 50th anniversary celebrations are made possible by LPM members and The Glenview Trust Company. More details and events will be shared in the coming months. The public is invited to join in the festivities and to share a WUOL memory or congratulate the team on 50 years at LPM.org. Donations in honor of the 50th anniversary may be made at lpm.org/wuol50

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