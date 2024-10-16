Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Louisville Public Media

    WFPK Song of the Day: Kathleen Edwards "Human Touch" (feat. Bahamas)

    By John Timmons,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGN4N_0w8qRP4c00
    Kathleen Edwards (single artwork)

    This past winter, singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards recorded a collection of songs for a covers album. She has released “Human Touch,” the first of eight songs for this upcoming project. Her cover of the Bruce Springsteen classic features fellow Canadian Afie Jurvanen (aka Bahamas ).

    The truth is, this particular track is unique to the others because it was recorded years ago but was never released ,” Edwards shared on Facebook. “ What makes this track so special to me is how we set up on the studio floor facing each other, Afie played guitar and we sang it in one single pass .”

    All these years later it feels incredibly real to me, very much like the rest of the songs to be released in the coming weeks and months. I’m so grateful to Jim Scott for producing this project with me. Jim is a hero of mine, as are the bands and songwriters of the songs I’ve covered for this project. Thanks for checking out Springsteen’s Human Touch and I’m looking forward to sharing the others with you soon .”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern13 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile10 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen12 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Missing Yellowstone hiker’s dad continues ground search without park’s OK for helicopter
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy