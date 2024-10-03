Open in App
    • Louisville Public Media

    Fall activities abound this weekend in and around Louisville

    By Breya Jones,

    2 days ago

    Crowds browse the vendors around the St. James Court Fountain during the neighborhood's annual outdoor art show.

    As the hot temperatures finally let up their grip on the Louisville region, local organizations are taking advantage, scheduling lots of public activities. Residents can choose from planes, homecomings, fine art, a balloon glow and more.

    Here are some of them:

    Steamboat Nights

    Jeffersonville’s Steamboat Nights is a family-friendly staple event at the Big Four Lawn. The two-day celebration will have music, art, rides and more. The “glow in the dark” celebration will also include a hot air balloon glow to light up the night.

    When & Where: Oct. 4 and 5 at Jeffersonville’s Big Four Lawn.

    St. James Court Art Show

    The first weekend of October brings with it the St. James Court Art Show. Hundreds of artists and craftspeople will descend upon St. James Court in Old Louisville. Unique and handmade fine art to crafts pieces line the streets.

    When & Where: Oct. 4 through 6 at St. James Court and surrounding streets.

    Louisville Unfair

    Not to be outdone, the Louisville Unfair is another place to stock up on handmade items. The creators of Louisville Unfair wanted to create a space that focused on local artisans and had a closer-knit community . Since it started, it has remained relatively small which is what many artists and shoppers say they like so much about it.

    When & Where: Oct. 4 through 6 at Magnolia Bar.

    Kentucky Bat Festival

    Bats get a bad rap, despite their integral importance to our ecosystem and natural pest control. Well, the Kentucky Bat Festival is pushing back against the prevailing narrative with a day of education, music and food.

    When & Where: Oct. 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory.

    Artists and Afros

    The inaugural Artists and Afros event promises to showcase the work of Black creators from around the country. The free event was created with the mission of showcasing the way Black culture and heritage interact with fine art. In addition to art, Artists and Afro will have light refreshments and music.

    When & Where: Oct. 5 and 6 at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center.

    Cave Hill Fall Fest

    Walkthrough Louisville’s famous Cave Hill Cemetery while enjoying a plethora of fall activities including a hay ride and live animal presentations. The event also features booths from several community partners to learn more about the work they do. Additionally, there will be live music and food on-site.

    When & Where: Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cave Hill Cemetery.

    11th Annual Portland Art & Heritage Fair

    Celebrate the Portland neighborhood during the family-friendly fair. The day will kick off with a groundbreaking of the AHOY! Children’s Museum. And, the rest of the day will have a performance by Squallis Puppeteers, food and art.

    When & Where: Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Portland Museum.

    Bowmanfest

    For all the aviation enthusiasts, Bowmanfest is the place to be. It offers the opportunity to see and walk through a C130 military plane. Other displays will have more military and historic planes and vehicles. And for people who aren’t all about planes, there will be a bar, food trucks and a bouncy house who prefer to catch air a little closer to the ground.

    When & Where: Oct. 5 and 6 at Bowman Field.

    Harvest Homecoming

    It’s not autumn in Southern Indiana without Harvest Homecoming. The annual event is a huge part of celebrating the start of fall in the region. The multi-day long event features a parade, several contests and booth days, which host several local organizations and businesses.

    When & Where: Oct. 5 through 13 in Downtown New Albany.

