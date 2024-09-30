Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Louisville Public Media

    After losing his son, he poured his grief into creating Brotherwood Coffee

    By Divya Karthikeyan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnrFt_0vobz34u00
    Bags of Brotherwood Coffee. All proceeds would go towards suicide prevention programs. (Brad Howard)

    NOTE: If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one or would like emotional support, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

    As a dad, husband and son, Brad Howard said it was traumatizing to tell everyone in his family that his son, Jay, had died by suicide, which felt like delivering “a sucker punch.” The response was touching: People brought more food than they needed, showed emotional support and talked about their own losses.

    “Suicide is like a club that no one wants to be in,” he said “[People] want to help because, sadly, they can imagine it for themselves.”

    Brad and his wife, deep in their grief, were consumed by the question of why it happened.

    “In the end, we just felt like it was unanswerable, you know? And that's the pain behind it, you know? That's the pain if you could, he could have just made a call to us, and, you know, we would have done anything to help him. But you just can't get past the why. You may think you answer it, but then there's another why, and it's just a terrible maze to be in,” he said.

    Grief came in waves for the family. Howard said, one minute, he’d be driving along, fine. Then a song or a phone call would wash over him like an unpredictable tide, and he would pull over to sit with his pain and cry.

    “First, you sit on your couch for four or five days and stare out the window, and you don't change clothes, you stare out and you look for something to grab upon. You look for some sort of answer in this,” he said.

    Howard said he likes to solve problems creatively. He thought helping others prevent suicides could help him cope.

    So, he got off his couch.

    The coffee idea

    Howard decided to pay tribute to his late son by pursuing a coffee venture, because the family had once discussed doing something like that together. He called it Brotherwood Coffee , a name coined by his younger son, Luke.

    He worked with Mike Mays, the owner of Heine Brothers Coffee and his longtime friend, to develop a single origin coffee — a medium roast with notes of milk chocolate, brown sugar, nougat and almond.

    Howard said they’ve sold over 800 bags since June and are planning to donate all proceeds to suicide prevention and mental health awareness programs, which they’re working to identify, he said.

    Brotherwood’s logo includes a moose, Luke’s favorite animal.

    “Moose are secretive. They're very selective on being found, and they're huge. And that's kind of like suicide prevention, mental health awareness, you know, it's there. It's huge. It's a problem, and sometimes it goes unseen,” Howard said.

    The Howards started setting up Brotherwood Coffee booths at events and got a 501c(3) nonprofit certification for the foundation. In early September, during National Suicide Prevention Month, they held a fundraiser in collaboration with the University of Louisville athletics department.

    For Howard, who works in advertising, Brotherwood isn’t just about coffee, it’s about having conversations about mental health.

    “You know, it's okay to talk about tough stuff over coffee or a muffin,” he said.

    For now, Brotherwood is selling its signature bag of coffee. Howard envisions a future that includes providing suicide prevention and mental health resources.

    Howard said he’s also expressed interest in supporting suicide prevention programs on college campuses, specifically at the University of Louisville and Western Kentucky University.

    While getting to that point may be a ways off, Howard is starting with setting up his coffee booth at events and engaging customers in conversations about suicide prevention.

    How to help prevent suicide

    The latest 2022 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed suicide was the second leading cause of death among both 10-to-24-year-olds and 25-to-34-year-olds. Suicide is the 13th leading cause of death in Kentucky, according to the CDC.

    One of the biggest myths is that there’s a single reason a person chose to end their life, said Amanda Villaveces, therapist and founding director of Mental Health Lou , a collaboration of mental health professionals, nonprofit community groups and agencies to promote mental health resources.

    “It is important to recognize that a lot of times it is a [combination] of stressors,” she said. “Maybe there's job loss, and then there's depression, and then there's also financial factors.”

    Villaveces warned against assuming someone who mentions suicide is seeking attention.

    “Any mention of suicide should be taken seriously, because, you know, even if that person maybe isn't serious about it, the fact that they are talking about suicide is just an indicator that there are some deeper needs that that person might have,” she said.

    Villaveces also said it’s important to normalize discussions around suicide. Talking about it saves lives, as uncomfortable as it might be. For friends or family members who are nervous or worried about how to talk to a person in crisis, The National Alliance for Mental Illness has a guide and also provides information on warning signs .

    For people who want to talk about their suicidal feelings or ideation, The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit focused on teens and young adult, offers tips how to bring up the subject to loved ones.

    “By being a good listener, what you're doing is you're creating space. You're creating time that can help that individual maybe kind of come down a little bit from some of those really big feelings,” Villaveces said.

    She said it’s important for parents to check in on their children and open lines to encourage emotional conversation. A simple, “How are you doing?” and being available for the child can make a difference.

    “Of course, you're going to have big feelings about this as a parent. You care about your kid. You're going to have anxiety about it. You're going to worry about them, but [try] to be there without judgment as much as possible, try to be there without kind of trying to talk them out of something, and try to just be a good listener,” she said.

    Removing the stigma around suicide comes down to communities and mental health training for individuals as well, Villaveces said. The Kentucky Department of Education provides Youth Mental Health First Aid Training , a six-hour certification course that teaches how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.

    People can also take Question, Persuade and Refer, or QPR, training. QPR can help people recognize early warning signs of suicide, ask a person in crisis about whether they’re having suicidal thoughts and feelings, and provide referrals to local resources, which is a critical part of QPR. Professionals say QPR is like CPR for suicide prevention, and that anyone can learn it. People and organizations can sign up for a one-hour online training at the QPR Institute’s official website for $30. The University of Kentucky’s Healthy Kentucky Initiative is also offering free virtual QPR Training for 10,000 Kentucky residents.

    Resources to help people in crisis:

    Crisis Text Line, 24/7 support

    • Text “HOME” or “LOU” to 741741

    Seven Counties Services

    • 24/7 adult crisis line: (502) 589-4313
    • 24/7 child crisis line: (502) 589-8070

    National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

    • Call or text 988

    The Trevor Project

    • Support for LGBTQ+ youth: (866) 488-7386

    For people who have lost a loved one to suicide:

    First Hour Grief Response offers grief counseling, mentorship and workshops, as well as support groups in Louisville.

    Alliance of Hope for Suicide Loss Survivors has information on support groups across Kentucky.

    Hosparus Health Grief Counseling Center offers grief counseling services on a sliding scale and provides financial assistance for clients in need in Kentucky. There’s no fee for support groups.

    Samaritans offers both virtual and in-person meetings for suicide loss survivors.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Christine Zickel
    2d ago
    Is the coffee only sold at events?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Federal agency weighing next steps after New Albany fails to provide dam restoration plans
    Louisville Public Media9 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Woman issues dire warning after trying viral ‘Cucumber Salad Guy’ recipe
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Exclusive: Watchdog finds Black girls face more frequent, severe discipline in school
    Louisville Public Media13 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Badmonkey's Bill Lawrence: "Any artist you ask will say they're a fan of Tom Petty"
    Louisville Public Media7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Schools feel teacher-shortage strains as 2024 academic year kicks off
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post4 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney4 hours ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker5 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy