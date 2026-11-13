Louisville has several lovely cats waiting at Stark County Humane Society for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Location: Stark County Humane Society , Louisville, OH

, Louisville, OH Phone: (330) 453-5529

This young gray girl is a classic Domestic Shorthair with a sleek coat and a lot of life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet this young gray female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Location: Stark County Humane Society , Louisville, OH

, Louisville, OH Phone: (330) 453-5529

This beautiful orange adult kitty has that classic “ginger cat” charm. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and are a good choice if you want a calmer companion.

👉 Meet this orange adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Location: Stark County Humane Society , Louisville, OH

, Louisville, OH Phone: (330) 453-5529

Another young gray Domestic Shorthair, this girl may be a great fit if you like playful, younger cats and that soft gray coat look.

👉 Meet this young gray female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Location: Stark County Humane Society , Louisville, OH

, Louisville, OH Phone: (330) 453-5529

This is another young gray female Domestic Shorthair at the same shelter. If you’re open to meeting a few cats to see who you click with, be sure to ask about her by her listing number.

👉 Meet this young gray female and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Claire

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Location: Stark County Humane Society , Louisville, OH

, Louisville, OH Phone: (330) 453-5529

Claire is a striking white Domestic Shorthair adult cat. If you prefer a more settled, grown-up kitty, Claire may be just the calm companion you’re looking for.

👉 Meet Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name: Sunkist

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Location: Stark County Humane Society , Louisville, OH

, Louisville, OH Phone: (330) 453-5529

Sunkist is an orange baby kitten with all the energy and curiosity that comes with kittenhood. If you’re ready for playtime, training, and lots of fun, she could be a perfect match.

👉 Meet Sunkist and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Stark County Humane Society at (330) 453-5529 or visit their website to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and family in the Louisville area can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.