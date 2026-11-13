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🐱 Sweet Shelter Cats in Louisville OH Ready for Adoption
Louisville has several lovely cats waiting at Stark County Humane Society for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit.
Young Gray Female Domestic Shorthair #49988655
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Location: Stark County Humane Society, Louisville, OH
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
This young gray girl is a classic Domestic Shorthair with a sleek coat and a lot of life ahead of her. If you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with your family, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet this young gray female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Adult Orange Female Domestic Shorthair #49988656
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Location: Stark County Humane Society, Louisville, OH
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
This beautiful orange adult kitty has that classic “ginger cat” charm. Adult cats often settle into home life quickly and are a good choice if you want a calmer companion.
👉 Meet this orange adult female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Young Gray Female Domestic Shorthair #49988657
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Location: Stark County Humane Society, Louisville, OH
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Another young gray Domestic Shorthair, this girl may be a great fit if you like playful, younger cats and that soft gray coat look.
👉 Meet this young gray female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Young Gray Female Domestic Shorthair #49988658
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Location: Stark County Humane Society, Louisville, OH
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
This is another young gray female Domestic Shorthair at the same shelter. If you’re open to meeting a few cats to see who you click with, be sure to ask about her by her listing number.
👉 Meet this young gray female and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Claire
- Name: Claire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Location: Stark County Humane Society, Louisville, OH
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Claire is a striking white Domestic Shorthair adult cat. If you prefer a more settled, grown-up kitty, Claire may be just the calm companion you’re looking for.
👉 Meet Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunkist
- Name: Sunkist
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red
- Location: Stark County Humane Society, Louisville, OH
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Sunkist is an orange baby kitten with all the energy and curiosity that comes with kittenhood. If you’re ready for playtime, training, and lots of fun, she could be a perfect match.
👉 Meet Sunkist and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats caught your eye, please call Stark County Humane Society at (330) 453-5529 or visit their website to confirm availability and plan a visit. Sharing this list with friends and family in the Louisville area can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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