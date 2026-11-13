Louisville has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at Stark County Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Stark County Humane Society

Phone: (330) 453-5529

Nova is a young mixed-breed girl with a beautiful brown-and-black coat and lots of puppy potential. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready to guide her with training, patience, and love so she can grow into a well-mannered companion.

If you’re looking for a pup to grow up alongside your family, Nova could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Stark County Humane Society

Phone: (330) 453-5529

Nora is a striking adult Husky mix with a soft tan-and-white coat. Huskies are known for their energy and smarts, so Nora will likely enjoy walks, playtime, and activities that keep her mind busy.

If you love an active lifestyle and want a loyal partner by your side, Nora may be the dog for you.

👉 Meet Nora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard)

Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Stark County Humane Society

Phone: (330) 453-5529

Chewbacca is a handsome Labrador Retriever / Standard Poodle mix with a rich chocolate coat. This mix often brings together the Lab’s friendly nature and the Poodle’s intelligence, making for a wonderful family companion.

If you’re hoping for a smart, trainable dog who can be part of your daily life, Chewbacca is ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Chewbacca and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Stark County Humane Society at (330) 453-5529 to ask about visits and adoption details, or click through to their listings to learn more. Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.