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🐶 Playful Pugs & More Waiting for Adoption in Louisville, OH
Louisville has some very special dogs hoping to find their forever families. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your home, these adoptable dogs are ready to meet you.
Gracie
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stark County Humane Society
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Gracie is a young tan pug mix who’s looking for a loving home to grow up in. If you love that classic pug look and a smaller-sized companion, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Gracie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Noah
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stark County Humane Society
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Noah is a young male pug mix with a soft tan coat. He’s ready for a family who can give him time, training, and lots of affection.
👉 Meet Noah and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Piranha
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stark County Humane Society
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Don’t let the name fool you — Piranha is a young tan pug mix who just needs a home of her own. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Piranha and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Polo
- Breed: Pug mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Stark County Humane Society
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Polo is another adorable young pug mix with a fawn coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to join your household, he may be the one.
👉 Meet Polo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Survivor
- Breed: Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Stark County Humane Society
- Phone: (330) 453-5529
Survivor is a unique mix of Chihuahua and Australian Cattle Dog, with a striking black-and-white coat. He’s young, alert, and waiting for someone who appreciates a one-of-a-kind companion.
👉 Meet Survivor and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Stark County Humane Society at (330) 453-5529 or visit their website to ask about adoption and next steps. Sharing this list with friends and family in the Louisville area can also help these pups find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.