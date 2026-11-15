Louisville’s retail scene is busy right now—lots of stores are hiring, from big national chains to local favorites. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: TJX Companies (TJ Maxx)

TJX Companies (TJ Maxx) Location: 4121 Towne Center Drive, Louisville, KY

4121 Towne Center Drive, Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $13.25–$13.75/hour

Help customers on the sales floor, run the register, and keep the store looking great. Comes with a strong employee discount and access to a wide range of benefits if you stay on and meet hours.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time (weekends)

Chat with shoppers, demo products, and answer questions to help them buy with confidence. Good fit if you’re outgoing and like talking to people in a busy store setting.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Help customers with outfits, handle checkout and returns, and keep displays sharp. Great if you enjoy fashion and want steady hours on the sales floor.

Employer: Petco

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Support store leadership, open and close the store, and lead the team when managers are away—plus work around pets all day. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Work in an office setting helping customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), and bonus potential.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (about 45 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.50–$23.88/hour

16‑week program to prepare you to run your own CVS store. Mix of online and in‑store training, with full benefits and a clear path into store management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Support business customers with parts orders, deliveries, and account visits. Good for someone who likes a mix of customer service, light driving, and sales support.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Help lead the store team, drive sales, and manage inventory and cash handling. A solid leadership role if you’ve done retail before and want to grow into higher management.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1170

Location: 10445 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, KY 40272

10445 Dixie Hwy, Type: Part-time (mid & closing shifts)

Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible premiums and incentives

plus possible Stock groceries and household items, build displays, and help customers find what they need. Comes with access to health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Foot Locker

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour + bonus

Lead the floor in a sneaker and streetwear store—coach the team, handle opening/closing, and drive sales. Includes weekly pay, 30–50% discount, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Champs Sports

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16/hour + bonus

Similar to Foot Locker but focused on sports gear and sneaker culture. You’ll lead shifts, support hiring and training, and keep the store running smoothly, with discounts, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Help run a value-fashion store: oversee staff, support hiring, manage inventory, and watch sales goals. Offers competitive pay, health and dental, paid vacation, 401(k), and paid training.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Lead back-of-house and merchandising: shipment, replenishment, price changes, and omni-channel orders, while coaching a small team. Good fit if you like beauty, fast-paced retail, and leadership.

Employer: Men's Wearhouse

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$21/hour

Key-holder role where you help lead the team, open/close the store, and keep service standards high. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discount, and quarterly incentives.

Employer: Ampersand Brands (Lolli & Pops)

Location: Mall St. Matthews, Louisville, KY

Mall St. Matthews, Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$23/hour

Run a candy and gift shop: lead the team, watch KPIs, keep the store fun and guest-focused, and handle hiring and training. Comes with benefits, PTO, and a candy discount.

Employer: Von Maur

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Temporary/seasonal

Work the sales floor in a department store, build customer relationships, and earn commission on top of wages. Includes employee discount and a culture that promotes from within.

Employer: L&R Distributors

Location: Louisville & LaGrange, KY

Louisville & LaGrange, Type: Part-time to potential full-time (up to 28 hrs/week)

Pay: $16/hour + mileage & paid drive time

Travel between grocery and retail stores to stock and reset cosmetics and other products. Part-time with 401(k), and a path to full-time with medical, dental, vision, and life insurance.

Employer: Acosta Group / Premium Retail Services

Location: Louisville, KY 40213

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12/hour

Stock shelves, set displays, and upload quick reports from your phone across multiple stores. Good if you like working independently and moving around instead of standing in one spot.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Front-of-house role taking payments and helping guests in a busy sports bar setting. A solid entry point if you want to grow in the food and beverage world.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—retail roles in Louisville tend to fill fast, especially the better-paying and management-track spots.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.