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🔧 Louisville, KY Maintenance Jobs With Multiple Openings From $14–$120K+
Louisville’s got a nice mix of hands-on maintenance work right now, from entry-level tech roles to big-league management jobs. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping buildings or equipment running, this week looks strong.
Forum Office Park Plant Manager
Employer: Trilogy Health Services
Location: Louisville, KY (Hurstbourne Pkwy office park)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead building and grounds care for a professional office park – light repairs, vendor oversight, inspections, and safety. Weekly pay, health/dental/vision after your first month, 401(k) match, student loan repayment, and a long list of extra benefits.
Regional Area Maintenance Manager
Employer: Amazon / PillPack, LLC
Location: Louisville, KY (regional travel up to 60%)
Type: Full-time
Salary (Louisville): $82,600 – $123,900/year
Senior role leading maintenance teams that keep Amazon’s robotics and material-handling gear running. Mix of strategy and hands-on problem solving, with Day 1 healthcare, 401(k) match, RSUs, and strong parental leave.
Automotive Detailer – Car Washer (Hurstbourne)
Employer: Enterprise Mobility
Location: 1850 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220
Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)
Pay: $14/hour
Clean and prep rental cars inside and out while keeping the branch looking sharp. Comes with PTO, employee discounts, 401(k), and training; schedule is set daytime hours on Mon, Tue, Fri (8–6).
Director of Maintenance
Employer: Elegance Senior Living
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run maintenance and housekeeping for a senior living community, including preventative maintenance programs, code compliance, and staff hiring/coaching. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.
Air Equipment Service Technician
Employer: Caribbean Coin Laundry
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (expected 42 hrs/week)
Pay: $16 – $21/hour
Entry-level friendly role servicing air equipment in laundry facilities – routine checks, basic troubleshooting, and record-keeping. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k)/403(b), PTO, life insurance, and possible relocation help.
Vacuum System Service Technician
Employer: Carousel Laundry of Lyndon
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $17 – $22/hour
Hands-on work maintaining vacuum systems and pumps in laundry settings. Good fit if you’re mechanically curious; includes 401(k), dental, EAP, flexible schedule, parental leave, tuition help, and relocation assistance.
Commercial Vacuum Technician
Employer: FRIENDLY LAUNDRY
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $17 – $22/hour
Service and maintain commercial vacuum machines, checking pumps, hoses, and filters. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, tools and safety gear provided, fuel card, and relocation assistance.
Equipment Technician (Vacuum Equipment)
Employer: 2406 Laundrymart
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $17 – $22/hour
General vacuum equipment maintenance with lots of on-the-job learning. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), retirement plan, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and relocation assistance.
Air System Maintenance Technician
Employer: The Washboard
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $17 – $22/hour
Maintain air systems and related equipment in commercial laundry spaces. Solid option if you like steady, routine maintenance work plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k)/403(b), PTO, and relocation assistance.
Air Compressor Service Technician
Employer: Lotus Coin Laundry
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $17 – $22/hour
Focus on air compressors and pneumatic systems—inspections, basic repairs, and safety checks. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k)/403(b) with match, PTO, and relocation assistance.
Air and Vacuum Service Technician
Employer: Wavemax Laundry Louisville KY
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
Pay: $16 – $20/hour
Blend of air and vacuum equipment work across multiple locations, with a customer-facing element. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k)/403(b) with match, PTO, and relocation assistance.
Preventative Maintenance Technician (RFS Service Tech)
Employer: Five Star Breaktime Solutions
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Install and service coffee, water, and refreshment equipment while stocking products and visiting customer sites. You get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation after 6 months, 7 paid holidays after 90 days, and a chance to work fairly independently.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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