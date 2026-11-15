Louisville’s got a nice mix of hands-on maintenance work right now, from entry-level tech roles to big-league management jobs. If you like fixing things, staying active, and keeping buildings or equipment running, this week looks strong.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services

Location: Louisville, KY (Hurstbourne Pkwy office park)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead building and grounds care for a professional office park – light repairs, vendor oversight, inspections, and safety. Weekly pay, health/dental/vision after your first month, 401(k) match, student loan repayment, and a long list of extra benefits.

Employer: Amazon / PillPack, LLC

Location: Louisville, KY (regional travel up to 60%)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Louisville): $82,600 – $123,900/year

Senior role leading maintenance teams that keep Amazon’s robotics and material-handling gear running. Mix of strategy and hands-on problem solving, with Day 1 healthcare, 401(k) match, RSUs, and strong parental leave.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 1850 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40220

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $14/hour

Clean and prep rental cars inside and out while keeping the branch looking sharp. Comes with PTO, employee discounts, 401(k), and training; schedule is set daytime hours on Mon, Tue, Fri (8–6).

Employer: Elegance Senior Living

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run maintenance and housekeeping for a senior living community, including preventative maintenance programs, code compliance, and staff hiring/coaching. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: Caribbean Coin Laundry

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (expected 42 hrs/week)

Pay: $16 – $21/hour

Entry-level friendly role servicing air equipment in laundry facilities – routine checks, basic troubleshooting, and record-keeping. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k)/403(b), PTO, life insurance, and possible relocation help.

Employer: Carousel Laundry of Lyndon

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17 – $22/hour

Hands-on work maintaining vacuum systems and pumps in laundry settings. Good fit if you’re mechanically curious; includes 401(k), dental, EAP, flexible schedule, parental leave, tuition help, and relocation assistance.

Employer: FRIENDLY LAUNDRY

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17 – $22/hour

Service and maintain commercial vacuum machines, checking pumps, hoses, and filters. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, tools and safety gear provided, fuel card, and relocation assistance.

Employer: 2406 Laundrymart

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17 – $22/hour

General vacuum equipment maintenance with lots of on-the-job learning. Benefits include health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), retirement plan, PTO, parental leave, tuition reimbursement, and relocation assistance.

Employer: The Washboard

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17 – $22/hour

Maintain air systems and related equipment in commercial laundry spaces. Solid option if you like steady, routine maintenance work plus health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k)/403(b), PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Lotus Coin Laundry

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $17 – $22/hour

Focus on air compressors and pneumatic systems—inspections, basic repairs, and safety checks. Offers health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k)/403(b) with match, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Wavemax Laundry Louisville KY

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16 – $20/hour

Blend of air and vacuum equipment work across multiple locations, with a customer-facing element. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k)/403(b) with match, PTO, and relocation assistance.

Employer: Five Star Breaktime Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Install and service coffee, water, and refreshment equipment while stocking products and visiting customer sites. You get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation after 6 months, 7 paid holidays after 90 days, and a chance to work fairly independently.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.