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Louisville
🚌 Louisville, KY Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Louisville’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and transport roles open right now.
Temporary Driver (Evening & Overnight)
- Employer: Designated Driver
- Location: Louisville, KY (on the road)
- Type: Temporary
- Pay: $90–$250 per day
- Perks: Company car, fuel card, flexible schedule
Short‑term gig using a rental vehicle provided for you. Great if you want quick cash and are comfortable driving around the city at night.
Road Count Taker
- Employer: U-Haul
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Outdoor role driving to set spots and counting U‑Haul and competitor vehicles. Good fit if you like solo work, data tracking, and steady company benefits.
CDL A Driver – Regional OTR
- Employer: Dick Lavy Trucking Inc
- Location: Louisville, KY (OTR)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, about $1,661–$2,239/week, $1,500 sign-on bonus
Long‑haul CDL‑A job with paid miles loaded and empty, mostly no‑touch freight, and home most weekends. Strong benefits and referral bonuses if you like to stay rolling.
Commercial Driver – Delivery
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help in the store, and build relationships with local shops. No CDL required, good if you like customer service plus driving.
CDL Driver B
- Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
Deliver landscape and irrigation products, load/unload, and help in the branch. Solid benefits, mostly weekday work, and room to grow.
CDL Class A Delivery Truck Driver
- Employer: Performance Food Group
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: About $90,000/year, $10,000 sign-on bonus
Foodservice delivery with early morning weekday routes. Hands‑on unloading, strong benefits from day one, and steady local/regional work.
Delivery Driver – Bardstown Road
- Employer: Domino’s (MBR Management Franchise)
- Location: 2520 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Competitive wages + tips + paid mileage
Use your own insured car to deliver pizzas, earn tips daily, and get food discounts. Full‑time drivers can get health, dental, vision, and 401(k) after 60 days.
Patient Transporter – 1st Shift
- Employer: UofL Health – Jewish Hospital
- Location: 200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202
- Type: Part-time, First Shift
- Pay: Not listed
Move patients safely around the hospital and be part of a clinical team. Good entry role into healthcare if you have a high school diploma and BLS certification.
Automotive Detailer / Car Washer – Preston Highway
- Employer: Enterprise Mobility
- Location: 4307 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40213
- Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)
- Pay: $14/hour
Clean and prep rental vehicles, with a set weekly schedule and light customer contact. Includes PTO, employee discounts, 401(k), and training.
CDL A – OTR Driver (High Weekly Settlements)
- Employer: Unique Freight Carrier
- Location: Louisville, KY (OTR)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Typically $4,000–$5,000/week (performance-based)
OTR CDL‑A role where you keep 80% of gross on every load, with company‑covered insurance and maintenance. Best for experienced drivers (2+ years) who want big miles and flexible home time.
OTR Truck Driver CDL A
- Employer: AVL Trans Services Inc.
- Location: Louisville, KY (OTR)
- Type: OTR (CDL‑A)
- Pay: About $3,000–$4,000/week, 70–75 CPM
Long‑haul dry van with 700–800 miles per day and strong per‑mile pay. Aimed at drivers with at least 1 year of experience who want steady freight and high earning potential.
If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could turn into your next steady paycheck.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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