Louisville’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving and transport roles open right now.

Employer: Designated Driver

Designated Driver Location: Louisville, KY (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Temporary

Pay: $90–$250 per day

Perks: Company car, fuel card, flexible schedule

Short‑term gig using a rental vehicle provided for you. Great if you want quick cash and are comfortable driving around the city at night.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Outdoor role driving to set spots and counting U‑Haul and competitor vehicles. Good fit if you like solo work, data tracking, and steady company benefits.

Employer: Dick Lavy Trucking Inc

Location: Louisville, KY (OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $0.66–$0.69 per mile, about $1,661–$2,239/week, $1,500 sign-on bonus

Long‑haul CDL‑A job with paid miles loaded and empty, mostly no‑touch freight, and home most weekends. Strong benefits and referral bonuses if you like to stay rolling.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts, help in the store, and build relationships with local shops. No CDL required, good if you like customer service plus driving.

Employer: SiteOne Landscape Supply

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Deliver landscape and irrigation products, load/unload, and help in the branch. Solid benefits, mostly weekday work, and room to grow.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $90,000/year, $10,000 sign-on bonus

Foodservice delivery with early morning weekday routes. Hands‑on unloading, strong benefits from day one, and steady local/regional work.

Employer: Domino’s (MBR Management Franchise)

Location: 2520 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages + tips + paid mileage

Use your own insured car to deliver pizzas, earn tips daily, and get food discounts. Full‑time drivers can get health, dental, vision, and 401(k) after 60 days.

Employer: UofL Health – Jewish Hospital

Location: 200 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY 40202

Type: Part-time, First Shift

Pay: Not listed

Move patients safely around the hospital and be part of a clinical team. Good entry role into healthcare if you have a high school diploma and BLS certification.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 4307 Preston Highway, Louisville, KY 40213

Type: Part-time (about 25 hrs/week)

Pay: $14/hour

Clean and prep rental vehicles, with a set weekly schedule and light customer contact. Includes PTO, employee discounts, 401(k), and training.

Employer: Unique Freight Carrier

Location: Louisville, KY (OTR)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Typically $4,000–$5,000/week (performance-based)

OTR CDL‑A role where you keep 80% of gross on every load, with company‑covered insurance and maintenance. Best for experienced drivers (2+ years) who want big miles and flexible home time.

Employer: AVL Trans Services Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY (OTR)

Type: OTR (CDL‑A)

OTR (CDL‑A) Pay: About $3,000–$4,000/week, 70–75 CPM

Long‑haul dry van with 700–800 miles per day and strong per‑mile pay. Aimed at drivers with at least 1 year of experience who want steady freight and high earning potential.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could turn into your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.