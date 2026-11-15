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Louisville
💰 Louisville Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles From $65K+
5 days ago
Louisville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from internships to senior leadership. Here are several solid roles if you like numbers, data, and clear career paths.
Senior Financial Reimbursement Analyst
- Employer: Trilogy Health Services
- Location: Louisville, KY (Hurstbourne Pkwy)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead Medicare/Medicaid cost reports and revenue analysis for a major senior living provider, with weekly pay, 401(k) match, student loan repayment, and health/dental after your first month.
Sr. Accountant (Long-Term Contract)
- Employer: Robert Half
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Temporary / Long-term contract
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Great if you have 10+ years of accounting and want contract flexibility while owning reconciliations, month-end close, and inventory work in big ERPs like NetSuite, Oracle, or SAP.
Wealth Advisor
- Employer: Mariner
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $85,000 – $130,000
- Why it’s worth a look: Advise high-net-worth clients, build full financial plans, and grow your book of business; requires Series 65, CFP, or CFA and offers a clear path for professional growth.
Intern, Internal Audit (Data & AI Focus)
- Employer: Yum! Brands (KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger)
- Location: Louisville, KY – in office Tue–Thu
- Type: Full-time internship
- Salary: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Perfect for students who like Python/SQL, dashboards, and AI tools and want real-world analytics experience inside a global brand’s Internal Audit team.
Senior Advisory Accountant (Hybrid, SEC Reporting)
- Employer: Jobot (for a publicly traded company)
- Location: Louisville, KY (Hybrid 2–3 days in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $130,000 + 10–20% bonus
- Why it’s worth a look: High-impact role handling 10-Q/10-K SEC filings, consolidations, and technical accounting, with strong benefits, hybrid schedule, and big growth potential.
Operations Finance Analyst II
- Employer: Humana
- Location: Louisville, KY – Hybrid (1 day/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $88,600 + bonus eligible
- Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like heavy data, SQL/Access, and Excel—you’ll support forecasting, variance analysis, and reporting for a major healthcare company with strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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