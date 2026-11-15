Louisville’s finance scene is busy right now, with options from internships to senior leadership. Here are several solid roles if you like numbers, data, and clear career paths.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services Location: Louisville, KY (Hurstbourne Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Not listed (weekly pay) Why it’s worth a look: Lead Medicare/Medicaid cost reports and revenue analysis for a major senior living provider, with weekly pay, 401(k) match, student loan repayment, and health/dental after your first month.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Temporary / Long-term contract

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great if you have 10+ years of accounting and want contract flexibility while owning reconciliations, month-end close, and inventory work in big ERPs like NetSuite, Oracle, or SAP.

Employer: Mariner

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $130,000

Why it’s worth a look: Advise high-net-worth clients, build full financial plans, and grow your book of business; requires Series 65, CFP, or CFA and offers a clear path for professional growth.

Employer: Yum! Brands (KFC, Taco Bell, Habit Burger)

Location: Louisville, KY – in office Tue–Thu

Type: Full-time internship

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Perfect for students who like Python/SQL, dashboards, and AI tools and want real-world analytics experience inside a global brand’s Internal Audit team.

Employer: Jobot (for a publicly traded company)

Location: Louisville, KY (Hybrid 2–3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $130,000 + 10–20% bonus

Why it’s worth a look: High-impact role handling 10-Q/10-K SEC filings, consolidations, and technical accounting, with strong benefits, hybrid schedule, and big growth potential.

Employer: Humana

Location: Louisville, KY – Hybrid (1 day/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $88,600 + bonus eligible

Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like heavy data, SQL/Access, and Excel—you’ll support forecasting, variance analysis, and reporting for a major healthcare company with strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.