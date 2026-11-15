Louisville’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cloud, data, and AI pros. If you’re mid‑ to senior‑level in IT, there are several roles here that pay well into six figures.

Employer: Deloitte

Deloitte Location: Louisville, KY (travel up to 50%)

(travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead integrated manufacturing operations for refining and chemicals clients, mapping MES/SCADA/LIMS/PLM to ERP and ISA-95/ISA-88 standards. Great fit if you have 10+ years in refining/chemicals systems and want a high-impact consulting role.

Employer: Advanced Home Health and Hospice / BrightSpring Health Services

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own the automation and AI architecture for a large healthcare platform using UiPath, Microsoft Power Platform, Power BI, Copilot, Azure, and Agentic AI. Ideal if you’ve led enterprise automation/AI solutions and want to shape a multi‑year roadmap.

Employer: Toyota Automated Logistics

Location: Louisville, KY (20% travel)

(20% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Senior SecOps role defining Azure and on‑prem cloud security baselines, identity patterns, and policy‑as‑code. Good for folks with 4+ years cloud security and strong Azure, Defender for Cloud, Sentinel, and RBAC experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead healthcare AI and GenAI solutions for health systems, from RAG and agentic AI workflows to PHI‑safe cloud architectures. Best for someone with 12+ years in healthcare data science/health IT and hands‑on cloud AI (Azure, AWS, or GCP).

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $88,600 – $147,600

Join Deloitte’s Talent People Analytics team to build dashboards, reports, and storytelling for HR leaders using tools like Tableau, SQL, Excel, PowerPoint. Great if you have 5+ years in analytics and enjoy turning workforce data into clear insights.

Employer: Humana

Location: Louisville, KY (remote with some travel)

(remote with some travel) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week

Full-time, 40 hrs/week Salary: $106,900 – $147,000

Senior DevOps role owning JFrog, Argo CD, SonarQube, LaunchDarkly, GitHub, and CI/CD across Azure and GCP with Kubernetes (AKS, GKE, OpenShift). Perfect for someone with 7+ years infra/platform and 5+ years DevOps who likes platform engineering and software supply chain security.

Employer: EY

Location: Louisville, KY / Open Location (travel up to 60%)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (US range): $144,000 – $374,000 (varies by city)

Lead knowledge graph, ontology, and GenAI/agentic AI solutions using Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL, GraphRAG, MCP, A2A for tech-sector clients. A fit if you have 12+ years in data/AI architecture and want a hands‑on but senior consulting role.

Employer: PwC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Manage SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams, leading teams and improving finance processes and reporting. Good for someone with 5+ years experience who enjoys client-facing SAP finance transformation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—most of these employers hire for related roles often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.