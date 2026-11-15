Louisville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from hospital outreach to executive roles and tech consulting. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Kindred (Kindred Hospital Louisville)

Kindred (Kindred Hospital Louisville) Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Hospital-facing sales role where you manage referrals, do patient assessments, and grow relationships with referral sources. Good fit if you have healthcare sales or clinical experience and like being out in the field most of the day.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: Louisville, KY (US-based, remote within hub network)

(US-based, remote within hub network) Type: Full-time, enterprise SaaS sales

Salary: $120,000–$125,000 base, ~$200,000 OTE with uncapped commission

Sell sustainability and climate-tech software to large enterprises across the U.S. You’ll own the full sales cycle, help shape the sales playbook, and work fully in B2B SaaS with strong benefits and remote flexibility.

Employer: PwC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $99,000–$232,000 + annual bonus eligible

Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud projects, manage teams, and guide clients on marketing automation and customer journeys. Great for someone with 5+ years experience in digital marketing tech and consulting.

Employer: UCB

Location: Louisville, KY territory

Type: Full-time, specialty pharma sales

Salary: $132,000–$174,000 base (plus incentives)

Specialty sales role calling on dermatologists, focused on severe immunologic disease. Strong fit if you have 3+ years pharma/biotech/device sales and want high-impact, relationship-driven work.

Employer: Heaven Hill Brands

Location: Louisville, KY (office-based)

Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: Not listed

Not listed C-suite role leading U.S. and Canadian commercial strategy for a major spirits brand. Owns route-to-market, distributor relationships, national accounts, and a large field organization; requires 15+ years senior sales leadership in wine/spirits or CPG.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Competitive base + unlimited commission (exact numbers not listed)

Competitive base + (exact numbers not listed) Call on physicians and healthcare providers to grow respiratory and durable medical equipment referrals. Includes training, benefits, and a clear monthly sales target structure.

Employer: Diversified Health Services of TN (via RedBalloon )

Diversified Health Services of TN (via ) Location: Louisville, KY (travel Tue–Thu)

(travel Tue–Thu) Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission + bonuses (no base listed)

Commission + bonuses (no base listed) Face-to-face health insurance sales with company-provided training and leads, plus chances for bonuses and incentive trips. Best for self-motivated, coachable sellers comfortable with commission-only pay.

Employer: The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

Location: Louisville, KY (high travel nationwide)

Type: Full-time, consulting/sales

Salary: $60,000–$63,000 during training; $75,000+ targeted after

Travel-heavy role helping auto dealerships improve sales and operations using Reynolds’ software and consulting programs. Ideal if you have 5+ years dealership experience and like being on the road.

Employer: American Welding & Gas (AWG)

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, territory sales

Salary: Competitive pay + commissions (exact range not listed)

Competitive pay + commissions (exact range not listed) Grow an industrial gas and welding supply territory, managing pricing, contracts, and key accounts. Comes with day-one medical, 401(k) match, and paid holidays/ PTO.

Employer: Toyota Automated Logistics

Location: Louisville, KY (with ~20% travel)

(with ~20% travel) Type: Full-time, technical account management

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support existing warehouse automation software clients (Exacta), scope enhancements, and write proposals. Great for someone with 1–2 years technical sales and an engineering or supply chain background.

Employer: PwC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, internal communications leadership

Salary: $122,500–$423,780 + annual bonus eligible

Lead internal change and communication strategy across the firm, advising senior leaders and managing complex programs. Suits someone with 8+ years corporate communications and strong storytelling skills.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY (consulting travel required)

(consulting travel required) Type: Full-time, consulting

Salary: $120,000–$210,000 + potential incentive

Implement and optimize sales performance management platforms (Varicent, Spiff, Oracle IC, Pigment, Anaplan). Good for someone with 5+ years in SPM/comp or consulting and 3+ years hands-on with these tools.

Employer: Truist

Location: Louisville, KY (virtual client work)

Type: Full-time, consultative sales

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Sell cash management and payment solutions virtually to business clients, focusing on working capital and risk. Requires 3+ years financial services or payments sales and strong virtual selling skills.

Employer: PwC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, senior marketing leadership

Salary: $122,500–$423,780 + annual bonus eligible

Lead channel and demand-gen strategy across industries, managing partner programs and digital campaigns. A fit for someone with 8+ years in channel/partner marketing and commercial growth.

Employer: PwC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, marketing leadership

Salary: $122,500–$423,780 + annual bonus eligible

Own integrated marketing planning, campaign prioritization, and performance measurement. Best for a data-driven marketer with 8+ years experience and comfort working with senior stakeholders.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, commercial sales & service

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Blend inside sales, account visits, and delivery coordination for commercial auto parts customers. Includes benefits, 401(k) match, and growth paths into management; bilingual Spanish/English is a plus.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh. Even one solid application a day can move your job search forward fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.