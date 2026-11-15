Louisville’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, healthcare, and defense. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up or switch lanes.

Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.

Kelley Construction, Inc. Location: Louisville, KY

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Lead heavy industrial projects (oil & gas, petrochemical, energy, renewables) with a focus on civil and concrete work, often in the $10M+ range. Great fit if you have 5+ years of industrial PM experience and want to own budgets, schedules, contracts, and a project team.

Employer: Kelley Construction, Inc.

Kelley Construction, Inc. Location: Louisville, KY

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Oversee complex commercial builds (healthcare, offices, etc.) from estimating and bidding through closeout. You’ll manage subcontractors, budgets, schedules, and safety while working from Kelley’s Louisville office.

Employer: U-Haul

U-Haul Location: Louisville, KY (area centers)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Step in for vacationing General Managers across local U-Haul centers, keeping operations, inventory, and customer service on track. Includes paid working interviews, hiring and certification bonuses, and a long list of benefits plus growth potential.

Employer: Tharp Consulting (for a financial services client)

Tharp Consulting (for a financial services client) Location: Louisville, KY

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Run a Banking, Insurance & Investment division, driving branch performance, lending and insurance offerings, and regulatory compliance. Ideal if you’re a strategic leader from financial services who enjoys coaching teams and shaping market growth.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Salary: $136,000 – $231,200 (full-time range)

(full-time range) Type: Full-time

Lead complex defense programs supporting the US Navy’s Virginia Payload Module, managing cost, schedule, risk, and proposals with up to 25% travel. Best for experienced program managers with US government contract background and strong Earned Value Management skills.

Employer: Heartland Dental

Location: Louisville, KY (St. Matthews)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Partner with the dentist to run the business side of a busy dental office—team leadership, scheduling, financial goals, and patient experience. Comes with health benefits, PTO, holidays, retirement plans, and ongoing leadership training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more than one leadership role open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.