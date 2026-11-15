Louisville’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from food production to high‑tech robotics. Here are several solid roles hiring across the city, from entry level to senior engineering.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle metals and industrial supplies using forklifts and overhead cranes. Good fit if you like hands-on work, staying active, and keeping a busy warehouse running safely and on time.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and monitor bottling and packaging lines for spirits, do changeovers, and complete quality checks. Great for detail‑oriented folks who enjoy fast‑paced production and learning different machines.

Employer: Tech World Networking

Tech World Networking Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Internship

Compensation: $18.50–$24.50 per hour

Get hands-on experience in supply chain, manufacturing, and operations while you’re still in school. Aimed at engineering or operations majors (GPA 3.0+) graduating May 2028 or later.

Employer: Plumbers Supply Co.

Location: Louisville, KY (Bishop Lane)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed (offers salary + benefits, 401(k) match)

Check and verify all customer orders, package items, and help keep the warehouse clean and safe. Good for someone with quality control experience who likes accuracy and steady weekday hours.

Employer: Paradise Tomato Kitchens – Signature Sauce. Signature Service

Paradise Tomato Kitchens – Signature Sauce. Signature Service Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Mix and cook sauce ingredients in industrial equipment, working closely with QA to hit exact recipes and lot tracking. Best for folks with food manufacturing or batching experience who don’t mind lifting and a fast pace.

Employer: Paradise Tomato Kitchens – Signature Sauce. Signature Service

Paradise Tomato Kitchens – Signature Sauce. Signature Service Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Set up and run filling equipment to hit the right package size, weight, and temperature, and keep detailed records. Great if you have technical or maintenance experience in food plants and like working with automated lines.

Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00–$34.00 per hour (plus possible differentials & OT)

Maintain and repair robotics and material handling systems in an Amazon facility. Includes preventive maintenance, troubleshooting, and mentoring junior techs, with Day 1 healthcare and 401(k) match.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $88,189 – $149,922 (annual)

Lead quality efforts in a defense/aerospace manufacturing setting, driving root cause analysis, audits, and continuous improvement. Ideal for experienced quality engineers with RCCA, PFMEA, and GD&T skills.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.