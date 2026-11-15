Louisville’s engineering scene is busy right now, with new energy, infrastructure, and EV projects taking off. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: STV

STV Location: Louisville, KY (Kentucky team)

(Kentucky team) Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,253 – $128,289

Design roadway projects for KYTC and local agencies, using MicroStation/OpenRoads. Good fit if you have 5+ years in transportation design and want mentorship plus clear growth paths.

Employer: STV

STV Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $125,724 – $143,685

Lead more complex roadway work, guide junior staff, and help shape major transportation improvements. Aimed at engineers with 10+ years of experience and strong OpenRoads/MicroStation skills.

Employer: The Davey Tree Expert Company (Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.)

(Wetland Studies and Solutions, Inc.) Location: Louisville, KY (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: Not listed

Join a stream and wetland restoration team doing 2D flood modeling, fieldwork, and Civil 3D design across the eastern U.S. Great if you like a mix of office design and outdoor site work.

Employer: Ford Motor Company

Location: Louisville, KY – Louisville Assembly Plant

Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,480 – $141,360

Design and test custom shipping containers for parts at the future home of the Ford Fathom™ EV truck. Ideal for industrial or packaging engineers who want big-company benefits and impact on a high-profile launch.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY (remote/hybrid options with approval)

(remote/hybrid options with approval) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on renewable energy and regional infrastructure projects, handling grading, stormwater, utilities, and field inspections. Best for EITs with 6+ years of experience ready for more responsibility.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY (remote/hybrid options)

(remote/hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support power generation projects with design work, CADD, permitting, and site inspections. Good next step if you have 2+ years as an EIT and want broad civil experience.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY (remote/hybrid options)

(remote/hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level EIT role doing data collection, basic calculations, and field observations on power and civil projects. Designed for recent grads with FE/EIT who want strong mentoring.

Employer: GAI Consultants, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY (remote/hybrid options)

(remote/hybrid options) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead civil site tasks on power stations, landfills, roadways, renewable energy, and mine reclamation. A fit for PEs with 8+ years who want to manage tasks, mentor others, and work across Kentucky and nearby states.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through and read the full posting—many of these employers are open to different backgrounds if you bring solid skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.