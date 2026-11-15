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🎓 Louisville Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Childcare Roles
Louisville has some solid options right now if you like teaching, mentoring, or working with kids. Here are a few education roles worth a look this week.
Clinical Nursing Faculty – Mental Health
- Employer: Galen College of Nursing
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time faculty
- Salary: Not listed
Teach mental health clinicals and help shape the next generation of nurses at a National League for Nursing Center of Excellence. This role is a fit if you have an MSN (or BSN in some cases), at least 2 years of RN clinical experience, and want strong benefits like 90% tuition discount on select MSN/DNP programs, 401(k) with match, and robust health coverage.
Intern – Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Internship (summer or semester)
- Salary: Unpaid; may receive small stipend for living expenses
Great for student athletes exploring ministry and coaching. You’ll gain hands-on experience in faith-based sports ministry, Bible study, and leadership while discerning your calling. Note: this is a volunteer-style internship, not an hourly paid job.
Assistant Director, Child Care Center
- Employer: Whiz Kidz Academy
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
Help run the daily operations of a childcare center and support a safe, nurturing space for kids. This role is good if you’re organized, love working with families, and want perks like 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedule, and professional development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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