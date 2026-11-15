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Louisville
🏥 Louisville Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Openings
4 days ago
Louisville’s healthcare scene is busy right now — from hospitals to travel gigs, there’s a wide mix of roles open. Here are several solid options, whether you want long-term stability or short, high-paying contracts.
Chief Medical Officer / Medical Director – Behavioral Health
- Employer: UHS / The Brook Hospital – Dupont
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive leadership package (bonus, PTO, 401(k), CME, relocation, stock plan)
Lead psychiatric services at an 88-bed behavioral health hospital. Big-picture role with strategic planning, program development, and oversight of psychiatrists and NPs.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a retail pharmacy setting handling prescriptions, inventory, and customer service. Good fit if you’re 18+, detail-oriented, and want steady hours with a major grocery chain.
Mental Health Counselor – Acquired Brain Injury (1099)
- Employer: A Restoring Hope, LLC
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Independent Contractor (1099)
- Pay: $30–$65/hour individual; $75/hour group
Provide counseling to adults with acquired brain injuries, with flexible scheduling and some telehealth. Great for licensed clinicians (LPCC, LCSW, LMFT, LCADC, etc.) wanting a niche, higher-paying caseload.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on preventive and periodontal care in a patient-centered practice. Ideal if you’re a licensed hygienist who enjoys education, digital radiographs, and close patient relationships.
EMS EMT–Paramedic I
- Employer: Louisville Metro Government
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line 911 role providing advanced life support, driving emergency vehicles, and possibly training others. Requires KY paramedic certification and ability to work varied shifts and lift heavy loads.
Managed Services – Physician Revenue Cycle Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000–$232,000/year + bonus
Lead large physician revenue cycle teams, drive KPIs, and push automation and process improvements. Best for experienced RCM leaders with strong analytics and Epic/pro billing background.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Park Terrace Health Campus
- Location: 9700 Stonestreet Rd, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Team-lead RN role in a long-term care campus, with weekly pay, quarterly raises, and strong benefits (PTO, parental leave, tuition help). Great if you want stable, relationship-based nursing.
Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) – Long-Term Care
- Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Park Terrace Health Campus
- Location: 9700 Stonestreet Rd, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct care and supervise CNAs in a supportive LTC setting. Weekly pay, quarterly increases, and strong benefits for LPNs wanting consistent residents and a tight-knit team.
Qualified Medication Aide (QMA/CMA)
- Employer: Trilogy Health Services – Park Terrace Health Campus
- Location: 9700 Stonestreet Rd, Louisville, KY
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Administer certain meds and help with daily living under nurse supervision. Good entry point if you’re a certified QMA/CMA and CNA looking for benefits and growth.
Inpatient Physical Therapist – Frazier Rehab (PRN)
- Employer: UofL Health – Frazier Rehab Institute
- Location: 220 Abraham Flexner Way, Louisville, KY
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Evaluate and treat inpatients in a well-known rehab hospital with rotating shifts. Great for licensed PTs wanting flexible hours and strong interdisciplinary teamwork.
Medical Assistant – Medical Center Northeast (8a–5p)
- Employer: UofL Health
- Location: Louisville, KY (401 E. Chestnut St)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8-hour days
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based MA role doing vitals, histories, injections, and scheduling. Nice fit if you want daytime hours, EHR experience, and a stable health system.
Travel CT Technologist – Nights
- Employer: Triage Staffing
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: Not listed in ad (travel package with benefits)
Night-shift CT travel contract with 12-hour shifts. Comes with day-one benefits, guaranteed hours, and recruiter support for experienced CT techs.
Travel Physical Therapist – Outpatient – ~$2,076/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,076/week (wages + per diem)
Outpatient PT contract with 5x8 day shifts and housing/per diem options. Great for PTs with a couple years’ experience who want steady daytime travel work.
Travel Radiology Technologist – ~$1,982–$2,087/week
- Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
- Estimated Pay: $1,982–$2,087/week
Day-shift radiology tech contract (Tue–Fri, 7a–5:30p) with weekly pay and benefits. Good for licensed rad techs wanting a predictable daytime schedule.
Travel EEG Technician – ~$1,777/week
- Employer: talent4health
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: ~$1,777/week
Night-shift EEG tech role in a hospital setting; Epic EMR and BLS required. Solid option if you have at least a year of EEG experience and like travel contracts.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – ~$3,232/week
- Employer: talent4health
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr days
- Estimated Pay: ~$3,232/week
High-paying IR tech contract for ARRT(R) techs with at least one year of IR experience. Great if you want strong weekly pay and daytime hours.
Travel CT Technologist – ~$2,571/week
- Employer: talent4health
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,571/week
Night CT contract for ARRT(CT) techs with 2+ years’ experience and a KY license. Includes travel-style benefits and recruiter support.
Travel EEG Technician – ~$1,642/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: ~$1,642/week
Another EEG travel option with 12-hour nights, weekly pay, and full benefits. Good if you want choices between agencies and similar assignments.
Travel Radiology Technologist – ~$2,112/week
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, days
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,112/week
Weekend day-shift rad tech role (Fri–Sun, 7a–7p) with call requirements. Ideal if you like compressed schedules and strong benefits from a large travel agency.
Travel Stepdown RN – Nights – ~$2,315/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Louisville, KY
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, nights
- Estimated Pay: ~$2,315/week
Stepdown travel contract with full day-one benefits, housing options, and license reimbursement. Great for experienced RNs who want high pay and flexibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — most of these employers and agencies have more Louisville openings you can browse.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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