undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Louisville
Louisville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at Louisville Metro Animal Services and hoping to meet you soon.
SANDALS
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Phone: (502) 473-7387
Sandals is a young, medium-sized brindle girl with lots of life ahead of her. She’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow with her new family.
👉 Meet SANDALS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Phone: (502) 473-7387
A is a beautiful black adult mixed-breed dog. As an adult, she may already have some manners and be ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with her new people.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ATLANTA
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Phone: (502) 473-7387
Atlanta is a handsome young male with a rich, multi-colored coat. He’s a medium-sized mixed breed who’s ready to learn new things and be part of an active home.
👉 Meet ATLANTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELLA LANGLEY
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services
- Phone: (502) 473-7387
Ella Langley is a tiny black puppy, just a baby and ready to start life with a family who will guide her as she grows. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of love.
👉 Meet ELLA LANGLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Louisville, KY area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Louisville Metro Animal Services or calling (502) 473-7387 to ask about these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.