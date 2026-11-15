Louisville has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. All of these pups are at Louisville Metro Animal Services and hoping to meet you soon.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Louisville Metro Animal Services Phone: (502) 473-7387

Sandals is a young, medium-sized brindle girl with lots of life ahead of her. She’s at the perfect age to learn, bond, and grow with her new family.

👉 Meet SANDALS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Louisville Metro Animal Services Phone: (502) 473-7387

A is a beautiful black adult mixed-breed dog. As an adult, she may already have some manners and be ready to settle into a calm, steady routine with her new people.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Louisville Metro Animal Services Phone: (502) 473-7387

Atlanta is a handsome young male with a rich, multi-colored coat. He’s a medium-sized mixed breed who’s ready to learn new things and be part of an active home.

👉 Meet ATLANTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Louisville Metro Animal Services

Louisville Metro Animal Services Phone: (502) 473-7387

Ella Langley is a tiny black puppy, just a baby and ready to start life with a family who will guide her as she grows. She’ll need patience, training, and lots of love.

👉 Meet ELLA LANGLEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Louisville, KY area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Louisville Metro Animal Services or calling (502) 473-7387 to ask about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.