Louisville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to fitness gear. Take a look and see if something fits your home or hobbies.

Item: 2 free chairs

Condition: Good, sturdy and comfortable; seats are covered with a self-stick leather product

Location: Fox Run, Louisville, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, solid chairs that could work for a dining table, desk, or extra seating. The seat covers have been updated with a stick-on leather-style material.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free sofa

Condition: About 10 years old, some wear and tear, but still has a lot of life left

Location: Fox Run, Louisville, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

A well-used but still useful couch, good for a den, basement, or first apartment. Plan on bringing help to lift and a vehicle big enough to haul it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wire cube storage organizer (metal wire shelving panels)

Condition: Used; lots of shelves, connectors included but may not be a full set

Location: Ashley Woods, Louisville, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of metal wire shelves you can clip together into cubes for closets, toys, or garage storage. The main listing is for a larger white set with connectors. The poster will also include a second silver set that has very few connectors if you want it. You can take or leave the extra set.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown wooden dining table with 4 chairs

Condition: Used; one chair has a broken leg

Location: Village of Bristol Oaks, Louisville, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

Full dining set that could be great for a kitchen or dining room if you’re handy. You’ll likely need to repair or replace the chair with the broken leg.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: FilterBuy Indoor Air Filter (MERV 8)

Condition: Not specified

Location: Belknap, Louisville, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

Indoor air filter suitable for both residential and commercial use. Made in the USA. Check the listing for size details and make sure it fits your system before arranging pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Loveseat from Wayfair

Condition: Like new, a couple of years old; front right leg needs to be secured (glue or other method), but currently stays in place

Location: Donahue, Louisville, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice, modern loveseat that just needs a little leg repair. The poster notes it will be in the driveway after 12:00 today and you must be able to pick up. The throw blanket shown can go with the loveseat as well.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kensone mini trampoline with adjustable handle

Condition: Not specified

Location: Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY (listed as “Louiseville”)

Source: nextdoor.com

Compact trampoline for indoor exercise, with a handle you can adjust for balance and support. Good for low-impact workouts at home.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pilates Pro Chair (Life's A Beach, Inc.)

Condition: Described as sturdy

Location: Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY (listed as “Louiseville”)

Source: nextdoor.com

Home workout chair designed for Pilates-style exercises. A solid option if you want to build a small fitness corner without spending money on new gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small glass jars with blue screw-on lids

Details: 2.5 oz Gerber baby food jars; poster has about 30–40 jars

Location: Greentree, Louisville, KY

Source: nextdoor.com

Clear glass jars that are great for small storage, crafts, or organizing tiny items. The poster is getting overrun with them, so there are plenty to share.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Louisville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.