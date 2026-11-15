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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Louisville Neighborhoods
Louisville neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from furniture to fitness gear. Take a look and see if something fits your home or hobbies.
2 free chairs
Item: 2 free chairs
Condition: Good, sturdy and comfortable; seats are covered with a self-stick leather product
Location: Fox Run, Louisville, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, solid chairs that could work for a dining table, desk, or extra seating. The seat covers have been updated with a stick-on leather-style material.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free sofa
Item: Free sofa
Condition: About 10 years old, some wear and tear, but still has a lot of life left
Location: Fox Run, Louisville, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
A well-used but still useful couch, good for a den, basement, or first apartment. Plan on bringing help to lift and a vehicle big enough to haul it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wire cube storage organizer
Item: Wire cube storage organizer (metal wire shelving panels)
Condition: Used; lots of shelves, connectors included but may not be a full set
Location: Ashley Woods, Louisville, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of metal wire shelves you can clip together into cubes for closets, toys, or garage storage. The main listing is for a larger white set with connectors. The poster will also include a second silver set that has very few connectors if you want it. You can take or leave the extra set.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wood Dining Table and 4 Chairs
Item: Brown wooden dining table with 4 chairs
Condition: Used; one chair has a broken leg
Location: Village of Bristol Oaks, Louisville, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
Full dining set that could be great for a kitchen or dining room if you’re handy. You’ll likely need to repair or replace the chair with the broken leg.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
FilterBuy Indoor Air Filter MERV 8
Item: FilterBuy Indoor Air Filter (MERV 8)
Condition: Not specified
Location: Belknap, Louisville, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
Indoor air filter suitable for both residential and commercial use. Made in the USA. Check the listing for size details and make sure it fits your system before arranging pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Loveseat
Item: Loveseat from Wayfair
Condition: Like new, a couple of years old; front right leg needs to be secured (glue or other method), but currently stays in place
Location: Donahue, Louisville, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice, modern loveseat that just needs a little leg repair. The poster notes it will be in the driveway after 12:00 today and you must be able to pick up. The throw blanket shown can go with the loveseat as well.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kensone Mini Trampoline with Handle
Item: Kensone mini trampoline with adjustable handle
Condition: Not specified
Location: Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY (listed as “Louiseville”)
Source: nextdoor.com
Compact trampoline for indoor exercise, with a handle you can adjust for balance and support. Good for low-impact workouts at home.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pilates Pro Chair by Life's A Beach, Inc.
Item: Pilates Pro Chair (Life's A Beach, Inc.)
Condition: Described as sturdy
Location: Aiken Rd, Louisville, KY (listed as “Louiseville”)
Source: nextdoor.com
Home workout chair designed for Pilates-style exercises. A solid option if you want to build a small fitness corner without spending money on new gear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Small Glass Jar with Blue Lid
Item: Small glass jars with blue screw-on lids
Details: 2.5 oz Gerber baby food jars; poster has about 30–40 jars
Location: Greentree, Louisville, KY
Source: nextdoor.com
Clear glass jars that are great for small storage, crafts, or organizing tiny items. The poster is getting overrun with them, so there are plenty to share.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Louisville tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, read the full post, and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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