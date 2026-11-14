Louisville’s HR scene is busy right now, with solid options from healthcare to big consulting. If you work in people ops, leaves, or recruiting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Trilogy Health Services

Trilogy Health Services Location: Louisville, KY (Hurstbourne Pkwy)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle FMLA, ADA, parental leave, and other leave programs for a large senior living provider. Weekly pay, health/dental/vision after your first month, 401(k) match, student loan repayment, and a structured six-month training/orientation make this a strong fit if you have 1–3 years of HR/leave experience and a bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Valeris

Location: Louisville, KY (supports a multi-state life sciences org)

(supports a multi-state life sciences org) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Broad HR role in a shared-services environment, with a focus on leave-of-absence and ADA accommodations, HR ticketing, audits, and org changes. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 100% match on the first 5%, company-paid short-term disability, PTO + sick leave + 11 holidays, and growth paths in a mission-driven, inclusive company.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Louisville, KY (national consulting environment)

(national consulting environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated range: $97,600 – $162,800

Application deadline: Recruiting ends 11/14/2026

Lead a team of recruiters and own experienced-hire strategy for Deloitte’s Government & Public Services business. You’ll manage large-scale, high-volume hiring, coach recruiters, and present recruiting insights to leaders. Best for someone with 6+ years of recruiting (including big corporate or professional services) and 2+ years leading teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more HR roles and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.