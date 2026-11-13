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Louisville
Affordable meals support Louisville kids’ gifts
9 days ago
The Magnificent Taste at 701 W. Ormsby is offering $10 meals to raise money for holiday gifts for children across Louisville. Each meal purchase helps provide presents for local kids during the holiday season.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Louisville MetroTV
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