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🚌 Louisville transportation jobs with multiple local driving roles
Louisville’s moving — literally. If you like being on the road or around planes and trucks, there are several solid transportation gigs hiring right now.
Delivery Driver – 10011 Dixie Hwy
Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management
Location: Louisville, KY (Dixie Hwy)
Type: Full-time
Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, tips, paid mileage, food discount, health/dental/vision after 60 days, 401(k)
Deliver pizzas around Louisville using your own insured vehicle. Flexible hours, daily tips, and room to move up if you want a longer-term role.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Pay/Benefits: Not listed; company vehicle provided
Drive company trucks to deliver auto parts to shops, help in the store, and build relationships with regular customers. No CDL needed, just a clean license and some auto parts know‑how.
CDL A Flex Driver – $25/hr (4‑day flex)
Employer: TransForce
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Short‑term, temp‑to‑hire, full-time hours
Pay: $25/hour, approx. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Local daytime pickups with no‑touch freight and automatic trucks. Good fit if you have 2+ years CDL A and want steady days plus benefits through TransForce.
CDL Class A Local Route Driver – $35/hr
Employer: TransForce
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Temp‑to‑hire (full-time schedule)
Pay: $35/hour + overtime after 40 hrs, Mon–Fri, evening start
Home daily running local routes to auto dealerships, unloading parts with pallet jacks and hand trucks. Great if you want high hourly pay and don’t mind physical work on evening shifts.
CDL A Local Driver – Up to $1,595 Weekly
Employer: TransForce
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Temp‑to‑hire (full-time schedule)
Pay: $1,420 guaranteed weekly, up to $1,595/week on extra board; Tue–Sat, 8–14 hr shifts
Local, no‑touch general freight, home daily in newer automatic trucks. Solid option if you want predictable weekly pay and solo driving.
CDL A Local Driver – $1,420–$1,595 Weekly
Employer: TransForce
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Temp‑to‑hire (full-time schedule)
Pay: $1,420–$1,595/week, Tue–Sat, 8–14 hr shifts
Run local routes hauling automotive parts, all no‑touch drop‑and‑hook, home daily. Good for drivers who like consistent miles without heavy unloading.
Flight Qualified Leader (Assistant Chief Pilot / Check Airman)
Employer: UPS
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Permanent
Pay: Not listed
Senior aviation leadership role flying UPS aircraft (B747, B757/767, or A300) and helping manage the airline’s FAA certificate. Requires ATP, 4,000+ flight hours, and strong leadership background in military or commercial aviation.
CDL Class A Driver
Employer: IKE Transportation
Location: Louisville, KY (on the road)
Type: Not specified (CDL driving role)
Pay: $2,000–$3,000 per week
Drive commercial trucks hauling various freight types (reefer, flatbed, etc.), with loading/unloading and safe cargo handling. Best for experienced CDL drivers looking for higher weekly earnings.
Line Service Technician – Full Time
Employer: Atlantic Aviation
Location: SDF Airport, Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)
Work on the ramp fueling aircraft, towing, loading baggage, and marshalling planes. Great entry into aviation if you like working outdoors and staying active.
Shuttle Driver
Employer: Coca‑Cola Consolidated
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time, home daily
Pay: Day rate $191.89 + $44 second load + $66 third load, Mon–Fri, 1:00 p.m. start
Local shuttle runs between plant and warehouse with a Class A CDL. Good fit if you want steady weekdays, benefits, and a set route.
Full Time Ramp Dispatcher
Employer: UPS
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time, permanent
Pay: $23/hour, Tue–Sat, 9:45 p.m.–5:45 a.m.
Coordinate aircraft parking and tug operations, track inbound/outbound flights, and support night‑time ramp operations. Good for organized night owls who like fast‑paced logistics.
Appliance Delivery Driver & Installation Helper (1099)
Employer: ApexFlow Logistics (Independent Contractor)
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Independent contractor (1099)
Pay: $150–$250 per day, 6–7 days/week
Final‑mile home appliance delivery and installation using a 26’ box truck. Best for experienced appliance or moving pros who want high daily pay and don’t mind contractor status.
Route Sales Support Driver
Employer: Vestis Corporation
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Pay: Not listed
Drive a step van to service uniform and supply customers, handle deliveries, and grow your route sales. Nice mix of driving, customer service, and commission‑style growth.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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