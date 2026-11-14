Louisville’s moving — literally. If you like being on the road or around planes and trucks, there are several solid transportation gigs hiring right now.

Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management

Location: Louisville, KY (Dixie Hwy)

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive wages, tips, paid mileage, food discount, health/dental/vision after 60 days, 401(k)

Deliver pizzas around Louisville using your own insured vehicle. Flexible hours, daily tips, and room to move up if you want a longer-term role.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Not listed; company vehicle provided

Drive company trucks to deliver auto parts to shops, help in the store, and build relationships with regular customers. No CDL needed, just a clean license and some auto parts know‑how.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Short‑term, temp‑to‑hire, full-time hours

Pay: $25/hour, approx. 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Local daytime pickups with no‑touch freight and automatic trucks. Good fit if you have 2+ years CDL A and want steady days plus benefits through TransForce.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Temp‑to‑hire (full-time schedule)

Pay: $35/hour + overtime after 40 hrs, Mon–Fri, evening start

Home daily running local routes to auto dealerships, unloading parts with pallet jacks and hand trucks. Great if you want high hourly pay and don’t mind physical work on evening shifts.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Temp‑to‑hire (full-time schedule)

Pay: $1,420 guaranteed weekly, up to $1,595/week on extra board; Tue–Sat, 8–14 hr shifts

Local, no‑touch general freight, home daily in newer automatic trucks. Solid option if you want predictable weekly pay and solo driving.

Employer: TransForce

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Temp‑to‑hire (full-time schedule)

Pay: $1,420–$1,595/week, Tue–Sat, 8–14 hr shifts

Run local routes hauling automotive parts, all no‑touch drop‑and‑hook, home daily. Good for drivers who like consistent miles without heavy unloading.

Employer: UPS

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Permanent

Pay: Not listed

Senior aviation leadership role flying UPS aircraft (B747, B757/767, or A300) and helping manage the airline’s FAA certificate. Requires ATP, 4,000+ flight hours, and strong leadership background in military or commercial aviation.

Employer: IKE Transportation

Location: Louisville, KY (on the road)

Type: Not specified (CDL driving role)

Pay: $2,000–$3,000 per week

Drive commercial trucks hauling various freight types (reefer, flatbed, etc.), with loading/unloading and safe cargo handling. Best for experienced CDL drivers looking for higher weekly earnings.

Employer: Atlantic Aviation

Location: SDF Airport, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (exact rate not listed)

Work on the ramp fueling aircraft, towing, loading baggage, and marshalling planes. Great entry into aviation if you like working outdoors and staying active.

Employer: Coca‑Cola Consolidated

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, home daily

Pay: Day rate $191.89 + $44 second load + $66 third load, Mon–Fri, 1:00 p.m. start

Local shuttle runs between plant and warehouse with a Class A CDL. Good fit if you want steady weekdays, benefits, and a set route.

Employer: UPS

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $23/hour, Tue–Sat, 9:45 p.m.–5:45 a.m.

Coordinate aircraft parking and tug operations, track inbound/outbound flights, and support night‑time ramp operations. Good for organized night owls who like fast‑paced logistics.

Employer: ApexFlow Logistics (Independent Contractor)

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Independent contractor (1099)

Pay: $150–$250 per day, 6–7 days/week

Final‑mile home appliance delivery and installation using a 26’ box truck. Best for experienced appliance or moving pros who want high daily pay and don’t mind contractor status.

Employer: Vestis Corporation

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a step van to service uniform and supply customers, handle deliveries, and grow your route sales. Nice mix of driving, customer service, and commission‑style growth.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.