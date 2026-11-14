Louisville’s logistics scene is busy right now, from warehouse floors to regional operations and global sourcing roles. Here are several solid openings if you like keeping products moving and systems running smoothly.

Employer: Copart

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$20.29/hour

Hands-on role managing vehicle inventory outdoors in all seasons, using a handheld device and camera to document each car and direct traffic in the receiving area. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) + match, ESPP, paid holidays, vacation & sick pay, and more.

Employer: SSW Advanced Technologies, LLC

Location: Remote, based near Louisville, KY (frequent travel across U.S., Canada, Mexico & internationally)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $90,000–$110,000/year + full benefits

Lead supplier development for a multi-plant appliance segment, qualifying new suppliers, running audits, and driving cost savings and risk reduction. Great fit if you have 5+ years in supplier development/quality/manufacturing engineering, know PPAP/APQP, and enjoy being in plants and supplier shops.

Employer: Packsize

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive; based on experience and skills)

Own sourcing strategy for raw materials, components, and services across regions, with a focus on manufacturing supply chains, contract negotiation, and supplier performance. Requires 7+ years in technical procurement/sourcing and experience with ERP/MRP tools; includes a comprehensive benefits package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more.

Employer: Core-Mark International, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 2nd shift, Sunday–Thursday, 12 PM to completion

Salary: Around $65K+ depending on experience + bonus potential

Lead a team in cooler/freezer operations, overseeing receiving, picking, packing, and shipping for a major food distributor. Role comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and growth opportunities in a large, stable company.

Employer: ECKART

Location: Louisville, KY (multi-site Kentucky region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role leading inventory, logistics, and distribution across multiple branches for an electrical/lighting/HVAC/data wholesale distributor. You’ll drive KPIs, safety, fleet and routing, budgets, and continuous improvement, and sit on the regional leadership team with P&L responsibility.

Employer: Core-Mark International, Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 12 PM to completion

Salary: Competitive pay + bonus (exact amount not listed)

Oversee all night warehouse operations—order selection, packing, staging, loading, and dispatch—for a large food distribution center. You’ll manage supervisors and associates, own productivity and on-time departures, and partner closely with transportation and inventory teams; includes Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, ESPP, PTO, and more.

Employer: Brady Corporation

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, onsite

Shift: 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep production moving by prepping materials, moving inventory with a reach truck (1+ years’ experience required), and recording data in SAP. Offers day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, education reimbursement, and more at a long-established global industrial company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong candidates with related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.