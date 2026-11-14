Louisville’s research scene is busy right now, especially at University of Louisville. If you’re into lab work, clinical studies, or data-heavy science, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: University of Louisville – Brown Cancer Center

University of Louisville – Brown Cancer Center Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (Regular)

(Regular) Salary: $17.35–$26.03/hour (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Highlights: Hands-on role running cellular assays, molecular biology, mouse colony management, and flow cytometry to study chemo-induced kidney injury and tumor–kidney crosstalk. Good fit if you have an associate’s degree and at least 1 year of lab experience and want deep experience with animal models.

Employer: University of Louisville – Athletic Department

University of Louisville – Athletic Department Location: Belknap Campus, Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time, Temporary (up to 6 months)

Salary: Not listed (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Highlights: Great entry step into sport science—you’ll collect and manage athlete performance data, work with sport tech tools, and sit in on health and performance meetings. Requires a Bachelor’s in Kinesiology/Exercise Science or related field, 3+ years related experience, and CPR/AED certification.

Employer: University of Louisville – School of Medicine

University of Louisville – School of Medicine Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (Regular)

(Regular) Salary: $61,147–$91,721/year (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Highlights: If you like the business side of research, this role manages the full grant lifecycle—budgets, compliance, award setup, and reporting. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in research admin, grants, or university finance who’s comfortable with Excel and financial systems.

Employer: University of Louisville – School of Medicine

University of Louisville – School of Medicine Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (Regular)

(Regular) Salary: $17.35–$26.03/hour (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Highlights: Front-line clinical research role handling participant recruitment, consent, biospecimen collection, and data entry across multiple studies. Requires HS diploma/GED plus 2+ years relevant experience and comfort working with patients, labs, and IRB/GCP rules.

Employer: University of Louisville – Health Sciences Center

University of Louisville – Health Sciences Center Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time (15 hours/week), Temporary

Salary: Not listed (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Highlights: Focused animal care and genotyping role supporting future cardiac experiments. You’ll care for mice from Jackson Labs, run PCR to identify mutants, and report progress to the PI. Needs 4 years’ experience or equivalent, plus comfort with murine colony management.

Employer: University of Louisville – Khaing Lab, KSCIRC

University of Louisville – Khaing Lab, KSCIRC Location: Health Sciences Center, Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (Regular)

(Regular) Salary: $54,318–$81,529/year (commensurate with experience)

(commensurate with experience) Highlights: Advanced research role on three NIH-funded projects using rodent injury models, histology, microscopy, ImageJ, behavioral studies, and stats. Ideal if you have a Master’s in a related field plus 2+ years experience, and are comfortable with MATLAB coding and writing reports/manuscripts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s some flexibility in duties and training if you’re a strong fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.