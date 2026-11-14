Louisville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from bourbon brands to big retail and healthcare. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Vitality Living

Location: Louisville, KY (Stony Brook community)

Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Drive occupancy and revenue for a vibrant senior living community while leading local marketing and referral outreach. Good fit if you have 3+ years in sales/leasing, love relationship-building, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

Employer: Trilogy Health Services / Synchrony Pharmacy

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Executive-level role leading B2B pharmacy sales, contracts, and national growth strategy with about 50% travel. Designed for someone with 12–15 years’ experience, strong analytics, and interest in long‑term care plus a robust benefits + tuition & student loan assistance package.

Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus

Blend engineering, sales, and field service for a national HVAC leader. You’ll handle design support, project management, and customer visits, with strong training, 401(k) match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and relocation help.

Employer: Top Candidate Search Group (cardiac device manufacturer)

Location: Louisville, KY (hospital territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary: ~$70K base, ~$95K total target + health/dental, car allowance, expenses, comms package

Entry into medical device hospital sales, supporting cardiologists and clinical teams with training and product support. Great for reps with 1+ year B2B/pharma/med device sales or 2+ years clinical experience who want career growth and minimal overnights.

Employer: Hisel Marketing Inc.

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)

Entry-level leadership track in marketing and sales where you’ll run campaigns, work with clients, and mentor junior teammates. Comes with paid training, 1:1 mentorship, and clear advancement into senior management.

Employer: Marsh

Location: Louisville, KY (hybrid; 3 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000–$182,000 base + potential incentives

Product marketing lead role shaping positioning, go‑to‑market, and sales enablement across North America. Ideal if you’re experienced in B2B marketing, content, and competitive intel and want big‑company benefits and global exposure.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line retail sales leader role helping run the store, hit sales goals, and coach the team. Good for someone with flexible availability who enjoys customer service and wants a path into higher store management, especially if you have automotive retail or ASE.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Louisville, KY (Hurstborne)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.94–$26.82/hour + incentives & full benefits

Senior branch banker role focused on relationship-based sales, opening accounts, and advising on loans and digital tools. Best for folks with 4–5 years retail banking who want strong health benefits, retirement plans, PTO, and up to 11 paid holidays.

Employer: Great Day Improvements – Patio Enclosures

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18/hour + commission (performance-based increases)

Perfect if you’re outgoing and love events—you’ll staff home shows, fairs, and festivals, booking in‑home appointments and demoing products. Offers paid training, flexible hours, and growth across multiple home-improvement brands.

Employer: GE Appliances (Haier company)

Location: Louisville, KY – Appliance Park (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead end‑to‑end pricing for major retail accounts, using advanced analytics (SQL, BigQuery, Tableau) to guide revenue and margin decisions. A fit for someone with 7+ years in pricing/RGM/analytics who likes cross‑functional work with Sales, Product, and Finance.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Louisville, KY (Valley Station Meijer)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$23.00/hour + incentives & full benefits

Great entry into banking sales and service, helping customers with accounts, basic transactions, and digital tools. Designed for those with under 4 years’ banking experience, with strong health, retirement, PTO, and parental leave benefits.

Employer: The Bardstown Bourbon Company / Lofted Spirits

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time, salaried non-exempt (Mon–Fri, 8:30–4:30 + some evenings/weekends)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on support role across social media, POS, PR, events, and samples for Bardstown Bourbon, Green River, and Lofted Custom Spirits. Ideal if you have marketing/communications experience, love whiskey culture, and want broad exposure on a small, busy team.

Employer: Glenns Commercial Service

Location: Louisville, KY

Type: Full-time (field-based)

Salary: Competitive base + commission

Outside sales role selling service agreements, repairs, and retrofits to commercial and industrial clients. Comes with company vehicle, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays, and suits someone with 3+ years outside sales, ideally in HVAC or mechanical services.

Employer: Through The Decades Collectibles

Location: Louisville, KY (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year

Run social media, content, and in‑store events for a collectibles-focused retailer, using analytics, SEO, and paid social to grow the community. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, and employee discount, with later hours and weekend availability required.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Louisville roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.