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📣 Louisville Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Louisville’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from bourbon brands to big retail and healthcare. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.
Sales Director – Senior Living Community
Employer: Vitality Living
Location: Louisville, KY (Stony Brook community)
Type: Full-time, salaried (exempt)
Salary: Not listed
Drive occupancy and revenue for a vibrant senior living community while leading local marketing and referral outreach. Good fit if you have 3+ years in sales/leasing, love relationship-building, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).
VP – Pharmacy Sales
Employer: Trilogy Health Services / Synchrony Pharmacy
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Executive-level role leading B2B pharmacy sales, contracts, and national growth strategy with about 50% travel. Designed for someone with 12–15 years’ experience, strong analytics, and interest in long‑term care plus a robust benefits + tuition & student loan assistance package.
Technical Sales & Field Service Engineer
Employer: CaptiveAire – Region 114 Western PA
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: $70,000–$100,000 base + monthly bonus
Blend engineering, sales, and field service for a national HVAC leader. You’ll handle design support, project management, and customer visits, with strong training, 401(k) match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and relocation help.
Associate Territory Manager – Hospital Sales
Employer: Top Candidate Search Group (cardiac device manufacturer)
Location: Louisville, KY (hospital territory)
Type: Full-time
Salary: ~$70K base, ~$95K total target + health/dental, car allowance, expenses, comms package
Entry into medical device hospital sales, supporting cardiologists and clinical teams with training and product support. Great for reps with 1+ year B2B/pharma/med device sales or 2+ years clinical experience who want career growth and minimal overnights.
Junior Marketing Manager
Employer: Hisel Marketing Inc.
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + performance bonuses)
Entry-level leadership track in marketing and sales where you’ll run campaigns, work with clients, and mentor junior teammates. Comes with paid training, 1:1 mentorship, and clear advancement into senior management.
Senior Marketing Specialist – US & Canada
Employer: Marsh
Location: Louisville, KY (hybrid; 3 days/week in office)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $91,000–$182,000 base + potential incentives
Product marketing lead role shaping positioning, go‑to‑market, and sales enablement across North America. Ideal if you’re experienced in B2B marketing, content, and competitive intel and want big‑company benefits and global exposure.
Part Sales Manager – Store Management
Employer: AutoZone
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Front-line retail sales leader role helping run the store, hit sales goals, and coach the team. Good for someone with flexible availability who enjoys customer service and wants a path into higher store management, especially if you have automotive retail or ASE.
Relationship Banker 2 – Hurstborne
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Louisville, KY (Hurstborne)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $21.94–$26.82/hour + incentives & full benefits
Senior branch banker role focused on relationship-based sales, opening accounts, and advising on loans and digital tools. Best for folks with 4–5 years retail banking who want strong health benefits, retirement plans, PTO, and up to 11 paid holidays.
Tradeshow Marketer (Field Marketer)
Employer: Great Day Improvements – Patio Enclosures
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Part-time
Salary: $18/hour + commission (performance-based increases)
Perfect if you’re outgoing and love events—you’ll staff home shows, fairs, and festivals, booking in‑home appointments and demoing products. Offers paid training, flexible hours, and growth across multiple home-improvement brands.
Pricing Senior Manager – Retail
Employer: GE Appliances (Haier company)
Location: Louisville, KY – Appliance Park (on-site)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead end‑to‑end pricing for major retail accounts, using advanced analytics (SQL, BigQuery, Tableau) to guide revenue and margin decisions. A fit for someone with 7+ years in pricing/RGM/analytics who likes cross‑functional work with Sales, Product, and Finance.
Relationship Banker 1 – Valley Station Meijer
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: Louisville, KY (Valley Station Meijer)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $20.00–$23.00/hour + incentives & full benefits
Great entry into banking sales and service, helping customers with accounts, basic transactions, and digital tools. Designed for those with under 4 years’ banking experience, with strong health, retirement, PTO, and parental leave benefits.
Marketing Assistant
Employer: The Bardstown Bourbon Company / Lofted Spirits
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time, salaried non-exempt (Mon–Fri, 8:30–4:30 + some evenings/weekends)
Salary: Not listed
Hands-on support role across social media, POS, PR, events, and samples for Bardstown Bourbon, Green River, and Lofted Custom Spirits. Ideal if you have marketing/communications experience, love whiskey culture, and want broad exposure on a small, busy team.
Commercial HVAC-R Account Manager
Employer: Glenns Commercial Service
Location: Louisville, KY
Type: Full-time (field-based)
Salary: Competitive base + commission
Outside sales role selling service agreements, repairs, and retrofits to commercial and industrial clients. Comes with company vehicle, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays, and suits someone with 3+ years outside sales, ideally in HVAC or mechanical services.
Community & Social Media Specialist
Employer: Through The Decades Collectibles
Location: Louisville, KY (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year
Run social media, content, and in‑store events for a collectibles-focused retailer, using analytics, SEO, and paid social to grow the community. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan, and employee discount, with later hours and weekend availability required.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Louisville roles like these don’t stay open long.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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