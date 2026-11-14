Louisville has a steady stream of security and investigation openings right now, especially with Allied Universal. Good mix of full-time stability and part-time flexibility.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: $27.00/hour

Schedule: Days – Tue, Wed, Thu, Sun, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

This role is at a busy logistics/distribution site, focused on access control, screening people and packages, and keeping things orderly. Good fit if you like steady daytime hours, clear procedures, and lots of interaction with drivers and visitors.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Part-time (Enhanced)

Pay: $15.50/hour

Schedule: Anchor shift Fri 7:30 AM – 1:30 PM, with option to pick up extra shifts

You’ll patrol commercial buildings, watch access points, and respond to incidents, with some alarm panel work. Designed for people who want a reliable weekly shift plus the freedom to grab more hours when it fits their life.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Unarmed patrol role at a chemical/petrochemical site, with driving, perimeter checks, and emergency response. Great if you want a consistent afternoon/evening schedule and like being out on patrol instead of at a desk.

Employer: Allied Universal – Compliance & Investigation Services

Allied Universal – Compliance & Investigation Services Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

You’ll run mobile and stationary surveillance on insurance claimants, document activity, and support fraud reviews. Best for detail-oriented folks with a Private Investigator license who are comfortable working solo and on irregular hours.

Employer: Allied Universal – Compliance & Investigation Services

Allied Universal – Compliance & Investigation Services Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This is a higher-level investigations role digging into suspected fraudulent insurance claims, writing detailed reports, and working with state agencies and law enforcement. A strong match if you have fraud/insurance investigation or law enforcement experience and can qualify as a Private Investigator.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.